Optical Coherence Tomography Devices Market Valued at US$ 1,299.8 Mn in 2023, Projected to Reach US$ 2,869.9 Mn by 2032
The Optical Coherence Tomography Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2032,CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 (𝐎𝐂𝐓) 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. According to recent market analysis, the market was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟐𝟗𝟗.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is expected to more than double, reaching 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟖𝟔𝟗.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This robust growth is driven by the increasing adoption of OCT devices in ophthalmology, cardiology, and other medical fields due to their non-invasive nature and high-resolution imaging capabilities. The rising prevalence of eye-related disorders, advancements in OCT technology, and growing awareness about early disease detection are key factors contributing to the market's expansion.
As healthcare systems worldwide prioritize early diagnosis and treatment, the demand for advanced diagnostic tools like OCT devices is expected to surge, offering lucrative opportunities for market players. The report highlights the growing investments in research and development, along with the introduction of innovative products, as critical drivers that will shape the future of the OCT devices market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
The rising demand for early diagnosis of diseases is a primary driver of the Optical coherence tomography devices market’s growth. In 2023, the number of diagnostic tests conducted using OCT technology surpassed 10 million globally, highlighting its critical role in early disease detection. The demand for OCT in ophthalmology, one of its most prominent applications, accounted for over 4 million procedures in the same year. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases, with over 200 million people suffering from conditions like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy, where early detection is vital. The versatility of OCT extends beyond ophthalmology, with applications in cardiology increasing to over 500,000 procedures annually, driven by the need for detailed artery imaging.
The expansion of OCT technology into dermatology and oncology has also contributed to its market growth, with over 1 million combined procedures performed for skin and cancer diagnostics. The demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools is further supported by the aging global population, which is expected to reach over 2 billion individuals over 60 by 2050. This demographic shift underscores the necessity for technologies that can support early and accurate detection of age-related diseases. The increase in healthcare expenditure globally, reaching over $8 trillion, has also facilitated greater investment in advanced diagnostic technologies like OCT. The market for OCT devices is expected to continue expanding, with over 5,000 new installations projected annually, driven by the increasing focus on preventive healthcare measures.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AccuVein
• Agfa Healthcare
• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
• Danaher Corporation
• Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
• Novacam Technologies
• Novacam Technologies Inc.
• OPTOPOL Technology S.A
• Optovue
• Terumo Medical Corporation
• Thorlabs Inc.
• TOPCON CORPORATION
• Other Prominent players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬
• Handheld OCT Devices
• Catheter Bases OCT Devices
• Tabletop OCT Devices
• Doppler OCT Devices
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)
• Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)
• Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT
o Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT)
o Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT)
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬
• Tunable Lasers
• Swept Laser
• Ultrafast Lasers
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡
• 500 nm -800 nm
• 801 nm-1000 nm
• 1001 nm- Above 1300
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
• Broad Tuning Range
• Wide Tuning Range
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞
• Less than $10000
• Between $10000 and $30000
• $30000 and above
𝐁𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠
• Annular volume scan
• Radial volume scan
• Raster or rectangular volume scan
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Medical
o Ophthalmology
o Cardiology
o Oncology
o Dermatology
o Dentistry
• Non- Medical
o Evaluation of Material Surfaces, Fiber Coils & Coatings
o 3D imaging of microstructures
o Examination of cultural heritage objects
o Other Industrial Uses
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Research Institutes
• Clinics & Laboratories
• Hospitals
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
