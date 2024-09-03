WiseChip to Debut Latest Micro Transparent Displays at the CIOE 2024 , Leading the Optical Trend

The patented wiring structure is clean and transparent, revealing an invisible pattern.

ZHUNAN TOWNSHIP, MIAOLI COUNTY, TAIWAN, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseChip, a leading PMOLED display panel manufacturer, will unveil its latest micro transparent display products at the China International Optoelectronic EXPO from September 11 to 13, 2024. With over 19 years of experience in the optical field, WiseChip has built strong expertise in manufacturing and R&D, collaborating with top-tier international companies on over a hundred product projects. Their development spans small-sized displays, including near-eye displays, wearables, and head-mounted devices. In optical sectors like golf rangefinders, crosshair scopes, and binoculars, WiseChip leverages its extensive experience to quickly develop products that align with market needs and customer specifications.WiseChip’s transparent PMOLED displays offer significant advantages in virtual reality applications, with adjustable transparency between 60° and 92° depending on the application. Compared to other display manufacturers in the golf rangefinder market, WiseChip’s PMOLED displays deliver superior transparency, dual-color icon support, and higher contrast than LCDs, making them adaptable to various weather conditions. The invisible icon technology ensures icons disappear seamlessly, allowing users to clearly see icons and accurate distance information even from afar. WiseChip's modules also offer excellent transparency and direct-view characteristics, simplifying the integration of environmental images with display information. With less than 5% light loss, these modules significantly reduce battery consumption and help minimize device size and battery requirements.WiseChip’s " Flawless Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module " has already been successfully applied in outdoor shooting crosshairs , golf rangefinders, and military night vision goggles. The company is now expanding into other virtual reality applications, including medical devices and industrial microscopes, bringing advantages like transparency, lightweight design, rapid development, and cost-effectiveness to near-eye devices. WiseChip's range of optical products will be on display at Booth 2B128 in Hall 2 of the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Flawless Image-embedded Transparent OLED Module

