Video Banking Service Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The video banking service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $91.42 billion in 2023 to $107.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for video banking services, personalized banking services to customers, rapid growth in digital banking services, growing need for video for financial services, and virtual workforce management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The video banking service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $202.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a rise in demand for digital transformation technology in banking and financial institutions, the growing dependency of various banks on video banking service solutions, the growing use of mobile phones, rising internet penetration, rapid development in automation of the banking industry.

Growth Driver Of The Video Banking Service Market

The growing use of mobile phones is expected to propel the video banking service market forward. The use of mobile phones is increasing due to their convenience, portability, and multifunctional capabilities, which enable easy communication, access to information, and entertainment on the go.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the video banking service market include Bank of America Corporation, Morgan Stanley, American Express Company, Cisco Systems Inc., Barclays PLC, U.S. Bank, MasterCard Inc.

Major companies operating in the video banking service market are focused on innovative services, such as face-to-face interactions with video bankers, to enhance customer engagement and accessibility. Face-to-face interactions with video banking services refer to live video calls where customers can communicate directly with bank representatives, simulating an in-person meeting for banking transactions and consultations.

Segments:

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Application: Banks, Credit Unions, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the video banking service market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the video banking service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Video Banking Service Market Definition

Video banking service refers to a banking facility that allows customers to interact with bank representatives in real-time through video communication technology, typically from their own devices such as smartphones. This service enables customers to conduct various banking activities remotely, similar to traditional in-branch services but without physically visiting a bank branch.

Video Banking Service Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Video Banking Service Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on video banking service market size, video banking service market drivers and trends, video banking service market major players, video banking service competitors' revenues, video banking service market positioning, and video banking service market growth across geographies. The video banking service market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

