Wetherington Law Firm Offers Help After a Heart-Wrenching Month for Young Football Players

Young football player getting help from an opponent.

Wetherington Law Firm is offering legal support after a terrible month for young football players in the U.S. that saw the death of 7 athletes.

Cohen was loved by his classmates, his teachers, his administrators, and the entire Madison Middle School staff, We must come together to help them find healing, comfort, protection, and strength.” — Ryan Craddock

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 2024 has been devastating for middle and high school football players in the U.S., with at least seven young athletes dying during or shortly after practices and games. Families in Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia are mourning these losses, highlighting concerns about safety in youth sports. During this difficult time for the families, leading personal injury and wrongful death law firm, Wetherington Law Firm is offering help.One of the most heartbreaking cases is that of 13-year-old Cohen Craddock, an enthusiastic football player from Madison Middle School in West Virginia. Known for his passion for the game, Cohen tragically passed away after suffering a head injury during practice.In a report by local TV station WSAZ, his father, Ryan Craddock, expressed the profound grief his family is enduring, saying, "You wish it was a bad dream you could wake up from. It's agony inside. I can't put words to it. It's terrible." Despite wearing a helmet, Cohen sustained severe brain injuries, including bleeding and swelling, which led to his untimely death.Determined to prevent such tragedies in the future, Ryan Craddock is advocating for increased safety measures in youth football. He is working with others to provide Guardian Caps—padded headgear that offers additional protection when attached to helmets. "I want to take the loss of my boy and try to protect the other guys," Ryan stated. "I don't want anybody else to go through what we are going through currently."Cohen’s death has deeply impacted his community, where he was loved by classmates, teachers, and staff. Boone County Superintendent of Schools Matt Riggs shared his condolences, urging the community to support the Craddock family.Unfortunately, Cohen's story is just one of several tragic incidents this month. On the same weekend, 16-year-old Caden Tellier from Alabama suffered a catastrophic head injury while playing quarterback during a game. Like Cohen, Caden passed away shortly after, leaving his family and friends to grieve his sudden loss.Other young athletes who have lost their lives this month include:Javion Taylor: A 15-year-old sophomore at Hopewell High School in Virginia collapsed during a junior varsity drill on August 5. Despite immediate CPR and emergency services, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The temperature was around 90 degrees that day.Semaj Wilkins: A 14-year-old player from New Brockton High School in Alabama experienced a medical emergency during practice on August 13. He collapsed in 96-degree heat and tragically did not survive.Robert James Gillon III: A 15-year-old football player from Palatka High School in Florida, Robert passed away at home on August 13 after complaining of chest pains the day before. Despite this, he participated in practice, raising questions about the importance of monitoring players' health.Leslie Noble: A 16-year-old lineman at Franklin High School in Maryland collapsed during practice on August 14 and was later pronounced dead from heatstroke.Ovet Gomez-Regalado: A sophomore at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Kansas, Ovet collapsed during practice on August 14 and later died in the hospital.These tragic incidents have raised concerns about the safety of youth football, with calls for better equipment, training, and awareness of the risks posed by extreme heat. The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research (NCCSIR) reported 16 football-related deaths last year, nine of which involved middle and high school players.As families and communities mourn these young lives, the need for change becomes even more urgent. Advocates like Ryan Craddock are stepping forward to honor their loved ones by pushing for better protection for players. The hope is that through increased awareness and safety measures, future tragedies can be prevented, allowing young athletes to pursue their passion for football without fear.The leading wrongful death attorneys and personal injury law firm - Wetherington Law Firm, is offering legal support to families of these tragic incidences. We understand the profound impact these tragedies have on families. If your family has been affected by a similar incident, we are here to offer support and explore legal options. Please contact us to discuss how we can assist during this difficult time.

