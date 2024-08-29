South Australia triumphs at this year’s Tasting Australia awards

Release date: 29/08/24

South Australia’s leading distilling industry has triumphed once again, securing eight of the 11 awards of the 2024 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards.

A testament to the growing reputation of the awards, the total 215 entries received for this year’s competition represented every state and territory for the first time. This included 21 debut entrants and new Australian Capital Territory submissions among highlights.

The major winner was South Australia’s Imperial Measures Distilling, which received five of the 11 awards - including the two major categories: Best Distiller and the Premier’s Spirit Award.

The gold medal winners will be integrated into the events and drinks program during the 2025 festival.

The 2024 Tasting Australia Spirit Award winners:

Best Whisky: Country to Coast #5 by Fleurieu Distillery – South Australia

Best Gin: Ounce Gin 'Bold' by Imperial Measures Distilling – South Australia

Best Vodka: Antipodes Organic Vodka by The Antipodes Gin Co. – Australian Capital Territory

Best Rum: Bundaberg Rum: Master Distillers' Collection – Solera by Bundaberg Distilling Company – Queensland

Best Brandy: St Agnes XO 40 Year Old Grand Reserve Brandy by St Agnes Distillery – South Australia

Best Liqueur: Joadja Anise Liqueur by Joadja Distillery – New South Wales

Best Vermouth / Bitters / Other: Auvert Liqueur by Imperial Measures Distilling – South Australia

Premier’s Spirit Award: Auvert Liqueur by Imperial Measures Distilling – South Australia

Best Distiller: Imperial Measures Distilling for Ounce Gin 'Bold' & Ounce Whisky – South Australia

Innovation Award: Auvert Liqueur by Imperial Measures Distilling – South Australia

Best New Distiller: Ragazzi e Succo for Ragazzi e Succo Aperitivo & Ragazzi e Succo Amaro – South Australia

Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel will return to South Australia in 2025 from Friday 2 May to Sunday 11 May.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

South Australia distilleries have once again shown their strength.

Our state is renowned as a destination where eating and drinking well comes naturally – one where local distillers keep raising the bar.

It is exciting to see our state secure eight of the 11 major awards this year and we are proud to see the Tasting Australia Spirit Awards continuing to celebrate the industry and champion its growth.

Attributable to Ollie Margan, Lead Judge/Hospitality Entrepreneur

Entries in the awards’ seventh edition reflected the breadth and quality of Australian spirits.

Each year we are so impressed by the products put forward – spirits that honour their origins while also standing proud in any international collection.

Judges awarded 197 medals, including 40 gold, welcoming back seven trophy award-winners from last year and noting growth in the number of liqueurs submitted. Our congratulations to all the distilleries recognised in this close-fought competition.

For the full list of Tasting Australia Spirit Awards winners, please visit tastingaustralia.com.au.