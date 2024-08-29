All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers Will Be Closed on Labor Day

All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Iowa will be closed Monday, September 2, in observance of Labor Day.

The centers will reopen on Tuesday, September 3 at 8 a.m. Before visiting a DRC, you can apply for FEMA disaster assistance by:

If you had flood related damage or storm-caused expenses or are self-employed and live in Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Humboldt, Lyon, Monona, O'Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Scott, Sioux and Woodbury counties, FEMA assistance can provide grants to help cover temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster related needs. U.S. Small Business Administration provides loans to help cover home repairs and other disaster-related needs along with business impacts.

Iowa homeowners and renters affected by the flooding on June 16 through July 23, 2024, have until October 22, 2024, to apply for FEMA assistance.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.