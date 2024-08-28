For Immediate Release: FEMA AWARDS DHS ADDITIONAL $7.9 MILLION IN DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT FUNDING TO EXPAND RECOVERY SUPPORT AND ACCESS TO RESOURCES FOR MAUI WILDFIRE

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA MĀLAMA LAWELAWE KANAKA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

RYAN I. YAMANE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

JOSEPH CAMPOS II

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

TRISTA SPEER

DEPUTY DIRECTOR

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 28, 2024

FEMA AWARDS DHS ADDITIONAL $7.9 MILLION IN DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT FUNDING TO EXPAND RECOVERY SUPPORT AND ACCESS TO RESOURCES FOR MAUI WILDFIRE SURVIVORS

Survivors interested in the DCMP should call 211 to determine eligibility and immediately enroll in the program

HONOLULU —The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is pleased to announce that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded an additional $7.9 million in funding to expand the state’s Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP). This additional funding will enable the DCMP to expand its current reach by more than double, capable of serving approximately 3,000 households at a time.

The DCMP connects survivors of disasters with specially trained disaster case managers (DCMs) to help assess and address their needs through a disaster recovery plan, which includes resources, decision-making priorities, providing guidance and tools. The DCMs act as a ‘quarterback’ to help survivors navigate their recovery and will continue to assist survivors for up to five years.

The DCMP has created two branches to best serve survivors: a first-of-its-kind Screening, Eligibility and Outreach Care Navigator Branch (SEOCN) which connects with survivors, determines eligibility for the program and enrolls them; and the DCM branch, which includes the DCMs and corresponding supports. The two branches work together to immediately provide survivors with support in navigating their recovery, either with an Outreach Care Navigator (OCN) or a DCM. This unique framework provides a trauma-informed continuum of care for survivors navigating their recovery.

The DCMP has made a significant difference for the Maui community, helping more than 3,800 individuals. It currently provides crucial services to nearly 1,400 survivor households. This supplemental funding will enable DHS to expand the DCMP’s reach by more than double, adding 20 additional DCMs and 20 additional OCNs, increasing the number of households that the program will be able to help by roughly 1,700— for a total program capacity of approximately 3,000 households.

“DHS is proud of the work being done each day by the DCMP team and that our efforts are being recognized by FEMA. This supplemental funding will help us continue to provide essential services and supports to survivors — and ensure that we can keep innovating and keep working to find new ways to support our community overall,” said DHS Deputy Director Trista Speer. “We are grateful to everyone involved, especially Governor Green for his leadership and FEMA for continuing to invest in Maui’s recovery.”

Survivors interested in the DCMP should contact 211. A DCMP team member will conduct an intake discussion and immediately enroll eligible survivors in the program.

###

Media Contact:

Amanda Stevens

Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services

[email protected]