It will be another busy long weekend on British Columbia highways and motorists are urged to stay alert and drive safely.

For smoother, safer travel, allow for extra time or consider travelling during off-peak hours to avoid expected heavy traffic and congestion on B.C.’s most popular routes.

Keep an eye out for large trucks and motorcycles. Large trucks require extra space to stop and turn and have significant blind spots. Passenger vehicle drivers can help reduce the risk of serious crashes by giving trucks ample room and avoiding cutting into their turning or braking space. When passing a truck, make sure you can see both its headlights in your rear-view mirror before merging back.

Many motorcyclists are still on the highways heading into September. Riders and drivers are urged to share the road responsibly. Motorcyclists should wear proper gear and all road users should stay focused, maintain safe distances and travel at appropriate speeds to help prevent crashes.

General tips for a safe trip:

allow additional time to get to your destination due to more people on the roads;

make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive by having a full tank of gas or charged battery, checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights, and tires, including the spare;

pack food and water for passengers and pets;

plan breaks at rest areas, https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/;

obey all posted speed limits and drive with caution, especially during bad weather;

leave the phone alone while behind the wheel;

ensure all passengers always use seatbelts; and

never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on X and https://DriveBC.ca.