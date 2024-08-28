BAT Solomon Islands Welcomes New General Manager

BAT Solomon Islands (BATSI) introduced its new General Manager, Mr. Darren Corby, to the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Mines, Energy, and Rural Electrification, Hon. Bradley Tovosia, today. The outgoing General Manager, Mark Filimonstev, had the honor of presenting Mr. Corby to the Acting Prime Minister.

“BATSI is now under the reliable leadership of Darren, who will continue to support and comply with government regulations,” emphasized Mr. Filimonstev. He also took the opportunity to commend the government for its strong support during his tenure. “The government’s support enabled BATSI to play a fundamental role in contributing significantly to the national economy.”

Since its establishment 57 years ago, BATSI has been a cornerstone of the national economy. This year alone, BATSI is projected to contribute approximately 200 million in excise and taxes to the government, marking a 25% increase from last year’s contribution. BATSI remains one of the largest contributors to the national economy, with its tax contributions funding public services and other government expenses.

The Acting Prime Minister was also briefed on BAT’s social projects aimed at giving back to the community. These initiatives include the distribution of 500,000 cash crop seedlings to rural communities and the provision of fresh drinking water to over 7,000 rural residents through the BAT Project Splash. Additionally, BATSI is investing in community solar projects to improve the quality of life for rural population.

Acting Prime Minister Tovosia praised BATSI for its significant contributions to the country’s development. He highlighted BAT’s resilience, noting that unlike other companies that left during challenging times, BAT remained committed. Despite being looted during the November 2021 riots, BAT still paid the total excise for all looted stock, as stated by BATSI’s Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Executive, Ms. Aitorea.

The Acting Prime Minister expressed his support for BATSI’s social initiatives, emphasizing their alignment with government policies. He recommended that BAT collaborate with relevant ministries to further these efforts.

Acting Prime Minister Tovosia also congratulated Mr. Corby on his new appointment and commended Mr. Filimonstev for his significant contributions to BAT Solomon Islands.

