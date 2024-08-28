Governor Newsom welcomes students back to school with literacy coaches in classrooms

Sacramento, California – While visiting a classroom in Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom today welcomed California’s kids back to campus for a new school year and announced that hundreds of the state’s highest needs schools will be staffed by state-funded and trained literacy coaches and reading specialists. Additionally, an initial cohort of 2,250 educators recently completed a state-funded professional learning series and will be able to apply that training in classrooms this new school year. Educators and sites engaged in this training are supported by 12 regional hubs offering support to literacy teams with additional professional learning, covering more than 200 local educational agencies (LEAs).

