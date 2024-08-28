S. 2796, a bill to provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes

S. 2796 would grant jurisdiction to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma’s land claim against the United States arising from the Treaty of Grouseland. The bill would require the court to render judgement without regard to the statute of limitations or any other delay-based defense. The bill also would extinguish all other claims, including any future claims, of the tribe to land in Illinois.

Groups that file civil suits in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims pay filing and administrative fees, which are recorded as revenues. Those fees can be spent without further appropriation to cover the administrative costs of the judiciary. On that basis, CBO estimates that enacting S. 2796 would increase both revenues and direct spending by an insignificant amount over the 2024-2034 period.

CBO also expects that both the court and the Department of the Interior would incur additional administrative costs to implement S. 2796. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that those costs would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.