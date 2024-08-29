Smart City Expo Miami 2024: register today and be part of the C-Movement

Smart City Expo Miami - Future Ready Communities

The fifth annual edition of the expo once again promises to bring together the leading voices and technologies in the Smart City space.

We want our audience to be inspired and leave with actionable insights,” — Bernardo Scheinkman, CEO Smart Cities Americas

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart City Expo Miami-Future Ready Communities is produced by Smart Cities Americas in partnership with Miami Dade College, which will host the fifth edition of the event at the Wolfson Campus in downtown Miami on September 23-25, 2024.As it has in past years, the event will bring together all the stakeholders in the industry to generate ideas and create conversations about what smart cities are, how they should serve the communities, the technologies that may enable that, how they may benefit the environment, and beyond. The conference will see experts in urban planning, infrastructure, climate action, and business from all over the world lend their opinions on what the cities of the future must look like.“We want our audience to be inspired and leave with actionable insights,” comments the event’s curator, Bernardo Scheinkman.He added that this year’s theme, “ Future Ready Communities ,” will enable participants to think critically about how new technology can usher in a better era for ourselves and our neighbors.The three-day event is a don’t-miss for smart city enthusiasts and experts.The expo will have conversations, lectures, and masterclasses discussing the state of the smart city, the advances in tech, new learnings from experiments from around the world, and more – all while placing a major emphasis on sustainability.The Smart City Expo Miami has always recognized that sustainable development should be a key focus when building smart cities. The team understood that ‘smart’ shouldn’t revolve around the tech alone, but rather about buildings and environments as a whole, the people living there and using the spaces, from cradle to grave. The expo has consistently brought in experts doing cutting-edge work in sustainable building solutions and this year won’t be any different.A 3D Live Experience: Disruptive, Diversified and DynamicThe in-person event will discuss how citizens and communities should be a part of smart cities, how they can contribute to their development, and how developers can center their projects around the people who end up using them.The event is expected to bring in academics, CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, mayors, urban planners, startups, architects, companies, businesses, environmental organizations, and others who want to shape the cities of the future. The presence of these diverse stakeholders is expected to generate ideas, discussions, and collaborations for a better future.The attendees will also get to hear from speakers who have made their mark on the sectorWith the participation of more than 50 speakers from 12 countries, participants will have a learning experience on a global level.One of the notable speakers returning to the expo is Dr. Jonathan Reichantal, a well-known expert in the smart city sector who has made significant contributions to the field. Recognized as one of the top CIOs in the world, Dr. Reichental’s presence will help drive conversations around the role of technology in building smart cities.We will also welcome Raimundo Rodulfo, the Chief Innovation Officer at the city of Coral Gables. His efforts have helped the city to receive first place in Digital Cities 2018, and recently become one of the world’s “Top 7 Intelligent Communities” in 2023.Paul Doherty, CEO of The Digit Group, will talk about how AI and the Metaverse are providing opportunities and challenges for the future of our cities.See the list of speakers with topics to be presented at https://smartcityexpomiami.com/ An event not to be missed. Register today at https://smartcityexpomiami.com/i

