B-Roll & Photos: Governor Hochul Tours The Great New York State Fair

Earlier today, Governor Hochul toured the Great New York State Fair, where she visited Ally Walker Inks Chalk Design, the New York Maple Center, Taste NY Marketplace, the Dairy Products Building, Basilio's Sausage and the Pan-African Village. Governor Hochul also signed three pieces of legislation expanding resources and protections for the State’s agricultural industry.

B-ROLL of the event is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.