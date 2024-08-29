RECORD Launches RECORD Doc: A Portal to Streamline Case Management for Chiropractors and Doctors Treating Injuries

Doctor portal for providers that work within personal injury to help manage their patient-attorney relationships. RECORD The Client App

Innovative Tool Developed in Collaboration with UNLV Startup Stepup Program Enhances Communication and Efficiency for Medical Practices and Legal Teams

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Record System, Inc, a leader in legal technology innovation, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, RECORD Doc. This new doctor portal is designed to revolutionize the way personal injury medical practices manage their cases, offering a comprehensive, intuitive, and secure platform that streamlines referral tracking, treatment management, attorney collaboration, and lien management.Developed in close collaboration with talented interns from the UNLV Startup Stepup (SUSU) program, RECORD Doc represents a significant leap forward in the integration of technology into the medical and legal fields. This collaboration not only provided invaluable hands-on experience for the students but also resulted in a robust tool that addresses the specific needs of medical professionals handling personal injury cases.RECORD Doc is set to transform how personal injury cases are managed within medical practices by offering a suite of features that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and communication. Key features include:Comprehensive Referral Tracking: Medical professionals can now gain full visibility into the referral process, ensuring seamless communication between healthcare providers and legal teams. With real-time updates and centralized information, the portal ensures that no referral is ever lost in the shuffle.Streamlined Treatment Management: The portal’s intuitive scheduling and tracking features enable healthcare providers to take full control of their treatment plans and appointments. By linking providers to patients and monitoring treatment progress all in one place, RECORD Doc reduces no-shows and keeps patients actively engaged in their care journey.Enhanced Attorney Collaboration: The built-in contact management system fosters stronger relationships with attorneys, allowing for secure communication, document sharing, and collaboration on case strategies. This streamlined information exchange is designed to expedite case resolution and improve outcomes for patients.Simplified Lien Management: RECORD Doc simplifies the often cumbersome lien management process with secure digital signing and tracking capabilities. This feature reduces paperwork, ensures accurate record-keeping, and speeds up settlements, ultimately improving financial efficiency for medical practices.Free Access During Beta PeriodIn addition to its powerful features, RECORD Doc is being offered for free to doctors who sign up during the beta period, allowing early adopters to revolutionize their practice without any financial risk. After the beta period, the tool will be available at a competitive price of $100 per month, ensuring that it remains accessible while continuing to deliver exceptional value."We're thrilled to launch RECORD Doc, a tool that has the potential to transform the way medical professionals manage personal injury cases," said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Record System, Inc. "This project was particularly special because it was developed with the help of interns from the UNLV Startup Stepup program. Their hard work and fresh perspectives were instrumental in bringing this product to life. With RECORD Doc, doctors can finally ditch the spreadsheets and embrace a more efficient, accurate, and collaborative approach to case management."A Collaborative Effort with UNLV Startup StepupThe development of RECORD Doc is a testament to the power of collaboration between industry and academia. The interns from the UNLV Startup Stepup program played a critical role in the creation of this tool, bringing energy, innovation, and a deep understanding of technology to the project. This collaboration not only provided these students with invaluable real-world experience but also ensured that RECORD Doc was built to meet the real needs of its users."We're incredibly proud of the work that the SUSU interns have done on RECORD Doc," said Lucho Suarez, CTO of Record System, Inc. "Their contributions have been nothing short of outstanding, and the result is a tool that we're confident will make a significant impact on the medical and legal communities. RECORD Doc is a perfect example of how fresh talent and innovative thinking can drive meaningful change in established industries."About Record System, IncRecord System, Inc is a personal injury technology startup based in Las Vegas, NV, founded in 2022 by Kenny Eliason. The company is committed to revolutionizing the way personal injury cases are managed, using technology to streamline communication and improve outcomes for both clients and legal professionals. RECORD, the company’s flagship product, and now RECORD Doc, the newly launched doctor portal, exemplify the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the legal tech space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.