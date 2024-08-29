Thailand's Ignite Thailand Festival in NYC: A Boost for United States-Thailand Trade Relations

Ignite Thailand Festival Mr. Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Thailand

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Department of International Trade Promotion for the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand is proud to announce the Ignite Thailand Festival , a groundbreaking event set to take place in Times Square, New York City, on September 3rd, 2024.The festival marks a significant milestone by introducing Thai brands, goods, and services approved for exhibition. It showcases innovative culture and the dynamic “Soft Powers,” inviting attendees to experience and appreciate Thailand’s vibrant offerings.The Ignite Thailand Festival is not just a celebration of Thailand’s heritage culture within the U.S. market. This event highlights Thailand’s commitment to being a trusted and innovative trade partner in global commerce. The festival aligns with the premium brand message around the "Think Thailand" campaign, which aims to position Thailand as a premier source for lifestyle products, food, and cutting-edge innovations.The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Thailand, Mr. Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, will lead a delegation to New York City to participate in a series of high-profile meetings and events designed to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. His visit underscores the importance of this initiative, which aims to boost Thailand’s presence in the U.S. market.During his upcoming visit, Mr. Vuttikrai Leewiraphan will engage in several additional activities, including:- Thai Products Promotion with H-Mart: For the first time, in collaboration with H-Mart, one of the largest Asian grocery chains in the U.S., this event celebrates Thailand's rich culinary heritage by launching a dedicated Thai product page on hmart.com/Thai, featuring more than 60 curated items. Customers can now easily access and enjoy the diverse flavors of Thailand from the comfort of their homes. Mr. Vuttikrai will explore opportunities to expand Thai products in the U.S. retail market. This partnership is crucial for increasing the online visibility and availability of Thai goods across the country.- Operational Knowledge Exchange with Amazon: Mr. Vuttikrai will also visit an Amazon Fulfillment Center to gain insights into advanced operational and management practices, which will help enhance the distribution of Thai products through online TOP Thai on Amazon.com.- Promoting Thai Rice: In collaboration with Tin Building by Jean-George and Chef Cédric Vongerichten, a dedicated campaign to promote Thai rice will be launched, highlighting Thailand’s expertise in producing premium quality rice that is sought after globally.The Ignite Thailand Festival and Mr. Vuttikrai’s visit are part of a broader strategy to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Thailand and the U.S. This initiative supports the “Think Thailand, Next Level” campaign, which aims to elevate Thailand’s global image as a leader in lifestyle products, food, and innovation.Following the Ignite Thailand Festival, efforts will continue to build on the momentum generated in New York City. The Ministry of Commerce plans to roll out the “Think Thailand, Next Level” campaign in other key cities around the world, further solidifying Thailand’s reputation as a trusted trade partner and a hub of innovation and high-quality products.For more information on the Ignite Thailand Festival and Thailand’s ongoing trade initiatives, please visit https://bit.ly/IgniteThailandFest About the Department of International Trade PromotionThe Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce (MOC) Thailand, The Royal Thai Government headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand. The DITP is the government body that helps foster and connect trade opportunities between Thai and international partners. With 58 Thai Trade Centers around the world including in New York, we are committed to serving Thailand trading partners with our greatest efforts. Get in touch with your local Thai Trade Centres today at https://www.thaitradeusa.com

