Governor Phil Scott requests a Major Disaster Declaration for July 29-31 Flooding

Governor Phil Scott today made a formal request to President Joe Biden for a Major Disaster Declaration to help communities and individuals in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties recover from damages incurred in the storms and floods of July 29-31, 2024. The declaration requests funding under the Public Assistance (PA) and Individual Assistance (IA) programs.

A federal damage assessment identified more than $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage because of that storm. Floodwaters also destroyed or damaged 85 homes across the three counties, according to the initial assessment.

“The fact that this is the third major disaster declaration that I’ve requested this month illustrates just how much these communities and families need federal support, with many hit by multiple storms,” said Governor Scott. “With damage to infrastructure, homes and businesses across this rural region, federal resources are essential to recovery.”

If approved, this federal Major Disaster Declaration would bring federal resources to individuals and communities. Public Assistance provides funding to reimburse municipalities for 75% of funds already spent on things like debris removal, road and public building repairs, and staff overtime responding to and cleaning up after the storm. Individual Assistance helps homeowners and renters impacted by the disaster seek some reimbursement for damages to personal property, emergency expenses, and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, and lodging, among others.

Multiple flooding events have impacted Vermont this year, and each storm requires its own Major Disaster Declaration request and approval. The status of other storm declarations is detailed below:

July 9-11, 2024 Storm

Last week, Vermont was approved for a disaster declaration for storms and floods on July 9-11, 2024. That declaration provides funding for individuals and municipalities in Addison, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, and Essex counties. Individuals can get more information and register for federal aid at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. Even if you previously reported damage to 2-1-1, you must register with and apply to FEMA.

June 22-24, 2024 Storm

Last week, Governor Scott also requested a Major Disaster Declaration to help communities in Lamoille and Caledonia counties recover costs for repairing public infrastructure damage caused by rainfall and severe flooding beginning on June 22, 2024.

