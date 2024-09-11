Marvin Dental Studio & Implant Center Open Now

Marvin Dental Studio and Implant Center Dr. Angie Averill, Marvin Dental Studio Marvin Dental Studio- New Patient Special Offers

Boutique Dentist in Marvin North Carolina

MARVIN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marvin Dental Studio is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art dental practice. Marvin Dental Studio is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care for patients of all ages in a warm and welcoming environment.

Marvin Dental Studio is set to become a leading dental practice in the area, offering a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and advanced dental procedures. With a focus on patient comfort and the latest dental technology, the studio aims to create a welcoming and stress-free environment for all patients.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to the Marvin community and surrounding areas,” said Dr. Angie Averill. "We prioritize individualized treatment over the traditional 'drill, fill and bill' model and will focus on each patient's unique needs and overall health."

DR. ANGIE AVERILL

Dr. Angie Averill takes a health-focused approach and is passionate about preserving natural tooth structure through biomimetic dentistry. With a deep understanding of oral health and its connection to overall well-being, Dr. Averill employs advanced techniques and the latest dental technologies to deliver exceptional care.

A graduate of the University of Vermont and Tufts University, Dr. Averill's educational background has equipped her with a strong foundation in biology and dentistry. She further honed her skills through a General Practice Residency at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

DR. GORDON AVERILL

Dr. Gordon Averill is renowned for his compassionate and patient-centered approach to care. With a strong foundation in dentistry, Dr. Averill earned his DMD from Tufts University and further honed his skills in implantology, cosmetic dentistry, and crown and bridge techniques through an Advanced Education in General Dentistry at UCLA.

Dedicated to providing the highest quality of care, Dr. Averill stays abreast of the latest dental advancements and technologies. He is passionate about helping patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles and takes pride in creating personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's needs.

When he's not in the office, Dr. Averill enjoys exploring his love for the outdoors, cycling, and experiencing the thrill of live music. A family man at heart, he also cherishes opportunities to travel and discover new cultures with his loved ones.

The studio is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including digital X-rays, intraoral cameras, and a fully digital workflow, ensuring accurate diagnoses and efficient treatment plans. The team at Marvin Dental Studio is comprised of experienced dental professionals committed to delivering personalized care and building lasting relationships with patients.

NEW PATIENT SPECIAL OFFERS

To celebrate the grand opening, Marvin Dental Studio is offering a special promotion for new patients. $199 ($450 value) wellness visit includes: A Comprehensive Dental Exam, Cone Beam Scan, Bitewing Xrays, Airflow Guided Biofilm Therapy: The ultimate in advanced, gentle teeth cleaning, and a Personalized Treatment Plan.

$500 off Invisalign

$500 off Implant Procedures

$100+ off Porcelain Veneers (with the treatment of 4 or more)

COMPLIMENTARY TEETH WHITENING KIT with the completion of a new patient exam and cleaning.

ABOUT MARVIN DENTAL STUDIO

Marvin Dental Studio is a premier dental practice located in Marvin, North Carolina. Committed to providing comprehensive dental care with a focus on patient comfort and the latest dental technology, Marvin Dental Studio offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and more. The practice is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where every patient receives personalized attention and care.

Marvin Dental Studio offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including:

* Preventive care: Cleanings, exams, and digital X-rays

* Restorative dentistry: Fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures

* Cosmetic dentistry: Teeth whitening, veneers, and smile makeovers

* Implant dentistry: To replace missing teeth and restore function

* Emergency Dental Care

DENTAL IMPLANTS

Marvin Dental Studio is proud to offer a comprehensive range of dental implant solutions to help patients restore their smiles and improve their quality of life. Our experienced dentists specialize in both traditional dental implants and All-on-X dental implants, providing customized treatment plans to meet your unique needs.

Traditional Dental Implants

Traditional dental implants are a versatile option for replacing one or more missing teeth. These small, titanium posts are surgically placed into the jawbone and fuse with the bone, providing a stable foundation for a dental crown, bridge, or denture.

All-on-X Dental Implants

For patients who have lost all of their teeth or have severely damaged teeth, All-on-X dental implants offer a full-arch restoration solution. This innovative approach uses a minimum of four to six implants to support a fixed denture, providing a natural-looking and functional smile in just one day.

Benefits of Dental Implants

* Improved chewing function and ability to eat a wider variety of foods

* Enhanced speech clarity

* Restored confidence and self-esteem

* Long-lasting and durable solution

* Natural-looking results

EMERGENCY DENTAL CARE

When dental emergencies arise unexpectedly, Marvin Dental Studio will provide comprehensive emergency dental care to the community. The practice is equipped to handle a wide range of urgent dental issues. From sudden toothaches and chipped teeth to lost fillings and dental abscesses, our experienced dentists are available to provide prompt and effective treatment. We prioritize same-day appointments to alleviate pain and discomfort as quickly as possible.

Whether you require a root canal, tooth extraction, or other emergency dental procedures, our team is dedicated to providing compassionate and high-quality care. We utilize state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure optimal results and minimize discomfort.

Marvin Dental Studio invites everyone to visit the new office and meet the team during the grand opening week. The practice is located at 9929 Rea Rd, Suite 100, Marvin, NC 28173. Office hours are Monday- Friday, 7:30 am - 5:00 pm.

For more information, please visit www.marvindentalstudio.com or contact Marvin Dental Studio at 704-243-8908.

Marvin Dental Studio- just openned

