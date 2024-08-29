Goodguys Rod & Custom Rolls into the Mile High City Area for the 26th Colorado Nationals Presented by Griot’s Garage

Join the hot rodding and family fun at the Goodguys 26th Colorado Nationals, September 6 – 8 at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado. Bring your ride out to the Goodguys Colorado Nationals, Sept. 6-8 for a chance to win a major award or be featured in the Goodguys Gazette! There's also exciting AutoCross racing to watch the whole weekend at the Goodguys Colorado Nationals, Sept. 6-8. Goodguys 26th Colorado Nationals brings over 2,000 custom trucks, classic cars, hot rods and family fun to The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado, September 6 – 8! Event Artwork for the Goodguys 26th Colorado Nationals presented by Griot's Garage.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, is looking forward to gaining some altitude during their Colorado Nationals, September 6-8 at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, Colorado.The Colorado Nationals welcomes over 2,000 classic cars and trick trucks including vintage street rods, muscle cars, customs and pro-touring street machines. Participants get to compete for over 80 special awards including Finalist positions to qualify for one of three Goodguys Top 12 of the year awards including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year Early, and Muscle Machine.Renowned local builder, Pinkees Rod Shop, will also be on hand to select their Top 10 Builders Choice vehicles.Goodguys always welcomes the entire family and even has a Family Fun Zone with free games, arts and crafts. On Saturday and Sunday kids can enjoy a free model car to build during the Autoworld Model Car Make and Take. When the kids are done, head over to the Nitro Thunderfest to hear and feel the brute strength of exhibition vintage dragsters revving their supercharged engines.If you’re in need of parts for your classic, there are top name manufacturers and vendors on display plus there is a large swap meet packed with vintage parts and automobilia with plenty of rides for sale at the Cars 4-Sale Corral.Motorsports racing action takes place all three days at the CPP Autocross track where drivers compete to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s Western States Shootout. Racing continues Sunday for all years of American made or powered vehicles or they can join the show as part of the Meguiar’s All American Sunday.The Goodguys 26th Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s Garage always brings cool cars, cool people and good times to the Rocky Mountain state. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/cn WHAT: Goodguys 26th Grundy Insurance Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s GarageWHERE: The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Areana Circle, Loveland, CO 80538WHEN: Sept. 6 - 8, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/cn , purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

