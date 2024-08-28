DMV News You Can Use for August 2024
-In recognition of Labor Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, August 31 and Monday, September 2. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, September 3. Many of DC DMV's services will remain available online or via the agency's mobile app.
-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.
