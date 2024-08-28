Hawaiʻi-Issued REAL IDs can be added to Apple Wallet beginning August 28

Main, News Posted on Aug 28, 2024 in Highways News

Residents must continue to carry their physical cards

HONOLULU – REAL ID-compliant Hawaiʻi driver’s licenses and state identification cards can be added to iPhone and Apple Watch as of August 28, 2024.* Within Hawaiʻi, digital driver’s licenses and state identification cards are currently accepted at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at the Terminal 1 Makai Checkpoint of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Apple Stores in the U.S. and in select apps that require identity or age verification.

During the initial rollout, Hawaiʻi residents can add their REAL ID-compliant credentials to Apple Wallet. Announcements will be made as other digital wallet providers are added.

Individuals seeking to use Hawaiʻi-issued REAL ID credentials in Apple Wallet are reminded that they must continue to carry their physical identification cards. Digital driver’s licenses cannot be used as proof of name and address to fulfill the lawful order of a police officer.

Adding and presenting a Hawaiʻi driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet:

To add a Hawaiʻi driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet, select “Driver’s license or State ID” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process. (include link to how to video here).

To present an ID in Apple Wallet, residents can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader. A resident’s device will then display what information is being requested. The requested information is released from a device only after the resident authorizes the release with Face ID or Touch ID. Since the information is shared digitally, residents do not need to hand over their iPhone or Apple Watch to present an ID in Apple Wallet.

Enabling digital ID acceptance for businesses

A variety of apps, such as Tap2iD Mobile, Veriscan and Mobile ID Verify, are available for businesses to download and use to securely and privately accept mobile driver’s licenses and ID cards, including IDs in Apple Wallet, for in-person age verification.

Businesses accepting mobile driver’s licenses and IDs are only provided the required information necessary for age verification, such as your ID photo and age. To further protect residents’ data, the app prevents businesses from storing the information or taking screenshots.

Security and privacy for IDs in Apple Wallet:

Apple Wallet provides a convenient, secure way to add and present a driver’s license or state ID using just an iPhone or Apple Watch and uses the privacy and security features that are built in to an Apple device to help protect a user’s identity and personal information.

When adding an ID to Apple Wallet, the state issuing authority receives only information it needs to approve or deny adding your ID to Apple Wallet.

Once added to Apple Wallet, lD information is encrypted on a user’s device, so others including Apple, cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the state-issuing authority do not know when or to whom you present your driver’s license or state ID.

The history of the user presenting their ID is encrypted and stored only on their device, and Apple doesn’t retain any presentment information that can be tied back to a user. When presenting a Hawai’i driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet, only the information needed for the transaction is presented and the user has the opportunity to review and authorize the information being requested before it is shared.

For more details on Hawaiʻi-issued digital driver’s licenses and state IDs, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/mobile-driver-license/

* Requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.5 or later, Apple Watch Series 4 or later with WatchOS 9.5 or later

