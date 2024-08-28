DC Health Warns of Health Professional License Scam

DC Health is warning the public of an ongoing scam in which scammers are impersonating DC Health representatives and other government officials in a phone, email and fax scam.

Scammers are contacting health professionals via phone, email, or fax by replicating government phone numbers and outdated letterhead to appear legitimate. The scammers are requesting money in association with a District of Columbia health professional license, registration or certification regarding an alleged investigation or suspension.

The letter is show in the photo below:

If you happen to receive unsolicited phone calls, emails or faxes similar in nature:

DC Health will never contact you with a request for money. Do not share your credit card number, personal information, or other financial information. Do not wire transfer money or transfer funds to anyone you do not know.

Do not feel pressured to act. To confirm the identity of DC Health personnel or verify any suspicious requests, please contact [email protected] or call (202) 724-8800.

For more information on how to avoid government impersonator scams, and where to report them, please visit the Federal Trade Commission at consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-government-impersonation-scam.