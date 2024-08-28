B.C. powering growth in the Fraser Valley with clean electricity

CANADA, August 28 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation –

“We must build out B.C.’s electrical system like never before to power our homes and businesses to power a growing economy and to power our future. Throughout the Fraser Valley and in communities across B.C., these construction projects will create thousands of good jobs over the next decade, and ensure that people have access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity when they need it and where they need it."

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“We’ve seen significant growth here in the Fraser Valley the last couple of years. I’m happy that BC Hydro is investing in their power systems to meet the increasing demand for clean and affordable electricity in the region. These investments will not only help attract more businesses to the region, but will also help us in building a sustainable future.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“This significant investment by BC Hydro is crucial for the Fraser Valley. As the region continues to grow rapidly, these upgrades and expansions will ensure that our residents and businesses have access to reliable and clean electricity. This not only supports our economic development, but also aligns with our commitment to a sustainable and clean economy.”

Ken Mitchell, assistant business manager, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers –

“These projects are important for the growth of this province, and it is the skilled organized labour of this province that build it.”