Take Care of Texas Launches Ambassador Program
Take Care of Texas is launching a new Take Care of Texas Ambassador Program and has selected 15 educators to participate this school year. The goal is to equip these educators with knowledge and resources to spread awareness of the Take Care of Texas program with colleagues and administrators.
The ambassadors are K-12 science educators passionate about protecting the Texas environment who are willing to provide feedback on the curriculum to help improve educational resources. Over the 2024-2025 school year, the ambassadors will utilize provided lesson plans and help promote the program and its contests with colleagues and students across the state.
The 2024-2025 class of ambassadors:
- Alli Ramsey, Garner Preparatory Academy
- Amanda Adair, All Saints Episcopal School
- Cassandra Nobles, Comal Creek Elementary School
- Heath Barber, Boles Junior High School
- Janet Pena, United Middle School
- Janice Ainbinder, Flour Bluff Intermediate School
- Jennifer Hoag, Ferris High School
- Julia Aguilar, St. Mary’s Catholic School
- Katherine Kinston, Cimarron Elementary School
- Keke Powell, Sunfield Elementary School
- Kristian Torres, Vista del Sol Environmental Science Academy
- Lauren Schumaker, AgriLife Extension Service
- Micah Palomo, Sinclair Elementary School
- Reynaldo Garcia, Cotulla High School
Find more information about the program
www.takecareoftexas.org/ambassador-program
Get lesson plans on air, water, and waste www.takecareoftexas.org/education/lesson-plans-0 .
