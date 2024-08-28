Take Care of Texas Launches Ambassador Program

Take Care of Texas is launching a new Take Care of Texas Ambassador Program and has selected 15 educators to participate this school year. The goal is to equip these educators with knowledge and resources to spread awareness of the Take Care of Texas program with colleagues and administrators.

The ambassadors are K-12 science educators passionate about protecting the Texas environment who are willing to provide feedback on the curriculum to help improve educational resources. Over the 2024-2025 school year, the ambassadors will utilize provided lesson plans and help promote the program and its contests with colleagues and students across the state.

The 2024-2025 class of ambassadors:

Alli Ramsey, Garner Preparatory Academy

Amanda Adair, All Saints Episcopal School

Cassandra Nobles, Comal Creek Elementary School

Heath Barber, Boles Junior High School

Janet Pena, United Middle School

Janice Ainbinder, Flour Bluff Intermediate School

Jennifer Hoag, Ferris High School

Julia Aguilar, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Katherine Kinston, Cimarron Elementary School

Keke Powell, Sunfield Elementary School

Kristian Torres, Vista del Sol Environmental Science Academy

Lauren Schumaker, AgriLife Extension Service

Micah Palomo, Sinclair Elementary School

Reynaldo Garcia, Cotulla High School

