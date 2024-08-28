Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man Following Traffic Stop In Howard County

August 28, 2024

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – The Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man following a traffic stop early this morning in Howard County.

The accused is identified as Otha Samuel, 47, of Lanham, Maryland. Samuel was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and other related firearm charges.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a trooper from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus traveling in the 7300 block of Washington Boulevard for an inoperable brake light. During the traffic stop, numerous criminal indicators were present, leading investigators to conduct a K-9 scan on the vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, the K-9 scan produced a positive alert. During the search, troopers located 483 packets of suboxone and a nine-millimeter handgun with a loaded magazine.

Following his arrest, Samuel was transported to the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack for processing, where he is awaiting transport to the Howard County Detention Center.

Maryland State Police continue to work in close coordination with local, state, and federal partners to disrupt any criminal enterprises that threaten the citizens of Maryland.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Otha Samuel, Sr.

