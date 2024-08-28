AG ROSENBLUM: Gun owners: Please read this! “Ghost Gun” Ban Goes into Effect on September 1

The Oregon Department of Justice is reminding Oregonians that the state’s new ban on “ghost guns” goes into effect on September 1. Ghost guns have created real and serious risks to public safety.

In 2023, the Oregon legislature passed HB 2005 » banning “ghost guns” – firearms that do not include a serial number and are home-built or assembled using parts purchased separately. Often obtained online, ghost gun parts can be assembled privately using components that do not require a background check.

“Responsible gun ownership means respecting the gun laws of our state, and that now includes a ban on unserialized and undetectable ‘ghost guns.’ Oregonians who own guns lacking serial numbers will be in violation of the law after September 1. For the safety of your families and communities please make sure you understand our new law and that you are in compliance,” urged Attorney General Rosenblum.

To help gun-owners understand their responsibilities, the Oregon Department of Justice has issued an easy-to-follow fact sheet that explains the key points of the new law and provides a link to a list of federally licensed gun dealers in Oregon that are authorized to serialize firearms.