Fort Walton Beach Criminal Defense Lawyer Stephen G. Cobb: 22 years as a certified Florida Bar criminal trial expert

Official Florida Bar Board Certification Stephen G. Cobb, BCS

Under 1% of Florida lawyers are certified by the Florida Bar as Criminal Trial Law specialists. 22 years ago this August, Stephen G. Cobb, BCS was certified.

FAWOMO simple means that we find a way or make one.” — Stephen G. Cobb, BCS

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen G. Cobb, a prominent lawyer in Fort Walton Beach, is celebrating 22 years as a certified Criminal Trial Expert. This prestigious certification is awarded by the Florida Bar and is only given to a select few attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional skills and knowledge in the field of criminal law. Less than 1/2 of 1% of Florida lawyers are certified as specialists.

Cobb has been practicing law for over 30 years and has dedicated his career to defending the rights of his clients. He has handled numerous high-profile criminal cases and has a proven track record of success where it matters most: in the courtroom. His expertise and dedication to his clients have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and the community.

“Board certification was something virtually all courtroom lawyers wanted to achieve when I started,” Cobb said. “Now, Big Tech five star reviews are more important; money for marketing and profit rather than real expertise.”

The Florida Bar requirements for a Fort Walton Beach criminal defense lawyer to become certified are quite intense. Certification requires a total of twenty-five jury trials but fifteen must be serious and complex cases. Most criminal defense lawyers do not have enough actual trial experience to take the certification exam. Those who qualify face a failure rate of more than 80% each year the test is given. For more information, check the full requirements here: Criminal defense attorney Fort Walton Beach

Cobb's commitment to his clients and his passion for justice have made him one of the most sought-after criminal defense attorneys in Fort Walton Beach. He is known for his strategic approach to cases and his ability to navigate the complex legal system. His clients have praised him for his professionalism, empathy, and unwavering dedication to their cases.

As he celebrates 22 years as a certified Criminal Trial Expert, Stephen G. Cobb continues to uphold the highest standards of excellence in his practice. He remains committed to providing his clients with the best possible legal representation and fighting tirelessly for their rights. His achievements and contributions to the legal field make him a true asset to the Fort Walton Beach community.

