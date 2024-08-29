Hi/Lo Entertainment adds Clinton Brown to leadership team

Brown joins partners Ryan Greig, Rachel Bulatovich, and Valerie Laurie at the Toronto-based entertainment services and production company

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi/Lo Entertainment has tapped veteran entertainment lawyer Clinton Brown to oversee Business & Legal Affairs.Brown previously worked as VP of Business & Legal Affairs at Neshama Entertainment where he oversaw more than 100 film and television projects delivered to Canadian and U.S. clients. Prior, Brown was Senior Director of Business & Legal Affairs at Just for Laughs in Montreal where he managed a wide range of live, touring, and television events both domestically and internationally.“Offering business and legal affairs services is becoming the X factor for companies in this ever-changing production and service landscape,” said Ryan Greig, Head of Production & Finance at Hi/Lo . “I can’t think of anyone I would trust more with our company’s future in that arena than Clinton.”Hi/Lo Entertainment was founded in November 2023 and offers full spectrum entertainment and production services for projects of all formats and budgets. Hi/Lo is also developing a slate of exciting original content from creatives including Maxine Grossman, Richard B. Pierre, Joel Brewster, and Roberto Campanella.

