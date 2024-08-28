WC-130Js to receive updated equipment

Hunting hurricanes requires the right tools, many of which are on the WC-130J Super Hercules.

Reservists with the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collect a variety of data, from temperature, wind speed, wind direction, humidity and barometric pressure, which is sent to the National Hurricane Center to improve forecasts.

Being able to collect the data requires up-to-date and working equipment, which is the sole responsibility of the members of the 403rd Maintenance Squadron’s meteorological equipment technician shop. The MET Shop is as unique as the Hurricane Hunters as they are the only facility in the Air Force that maintains WC-130J meteorological equipment.

Recently the MET shop received updated parts for the dew point hygrometer that is currently installed on the WC-130J Super Hercules.

“The hygrometer is used to measure dew point at flight level,” said Maj. Garrett Black, 12th Operational Weather Flight director of operations and 53rd WRS ARWO. Dew point is the temperature at which air is cooled to become saturated with water vapor to achieve a relative humidity of 100 percent. The higher the dew point, the greater amount of moisture in the air. Meteorologists use dew point to predict weather patterns.

The hygrometer is important in providing a dew point reading at aircraft flight altitude while the dropsonde provides dew point readings as is descends into the storm environment, with both measurements being transferred back to the NHC to assist in the weather forecasts.

“We have been using this equipment for years,” said Black. “Getting newer components for the equipment is just another way to ensure that the data we provide to the National Hurricane Center remains accurate.”

While the use of the hygrometer is not new, the components inside are being updated to assist in providing more accurate dew point data readings during storm missions.

“With the incoming replacement parts, contracted personnel provided additional first-hand training to the aerial reconnaissance weather officers and to the technicians in the MET shop on how to properly use and calibrate the dew point hygrometer system,” said Master Sgt. Crystal Register, 403rd MXS MET Shop non-commissioned officer in charge.

The MET Shop has already received 10 sets of component parts to update the aircraft and there are an additional 15 sets on the way.

“The extra component parts are important to keeping the weather mission going when our shop needs to replace or calibrate the hygrometer after a storm mission,” said Register.