XANEDA.COM - new business network with a regional focus

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- XANEDA is a business network with a regional focus for the acquisition and maintenance of business contacts, the exchange of specialist topics within groups and at events, as well as for the presentation of a company's products and services. The personal exchange of ideas and opinions, joint activities and active partnerships at regional level are at the heart of XANEDA. The goal is to bring members together not only virtually, but also in real life.XANEDA launches a membership but requires registration. The free (basic) membership has limited functionalities in contrast to the paid premium membership.XANEDA can only be accessed via common browsers at the URL https://www.xaneda.com and can be installed as a Progressive Web App (PWA) on a mobile device. XANEDA supports various languages.XANEDA has been available since 2023 and the platform currently has almost 700 members. In recent months, numerous offers have been made available to these members, with a focus on "hiking and business".XANEDA members have the following functionalities in detail:ProfileRegistered users create a professional profile containing information such as work experience, education, skills and interests. References support the entries. However, there is no obligation to complete the profile with all fields. The profile is used to present yourself to other users of the platform such as potential employers, business partners or colleagues.MessagesRegistered users can send messages to other users. Attachments can be added to the messages.ContactsXANEDA makes it possible to establish contacts with other professionals and build up a personal network. These contacts can result from common interests, professional activities or recommendations.PostsRegistered users can create posts which, depending on their visibility, then appear either in the "newsfeed" on the user's personal start page or as a post for a group or an organization. Several photos or a video can be added to the textual content of a post.Posts can be commented on. All comments appear below the post and can be commented on again by other users. This creates discussions and an exchange on a topic.GroupsThe various groups at XANEDA are a good opportunity to discuss current or specialist topics, common interests, new projects, social or regional issues. In XANEDA groups, members can publish content and thus be perceived as experts, come into contact with other XANEDA members, position themselves as employers and enhance their reputation.The regional focus is achieved via regional groups (hubs), in which content, events and professional offers can also be posted by external providers with a regional focus.Members of a group can create posts, and the posts can be organized thematically in forums.Groups can create events for their members and invite them via email. Members can exchange ideas with other members at these events and make new contacts.EventsXANEDA offers members an easy way to create and participate in professional events, such as meetings, online workshops or seminars. Organizers can grow their business through events, participants can network with others at these events and gain new knowledge. Groups can create events for their members and invite them, companies can invite their followers.Once the participant has accepted an invitation to an event, they can access a list of members attending that event to contact other participants and invite them to network.In the case of paid events, payment for the ticket can be processed via a payment service provider; various payment options (e.g. credit card) are available for this purpose.CompaniesXANEDA offers interested companies (and organizations) an area in which they can publish content. In order not to miss any content, a company can be followed (Follower). Companies can create events and invite their followers to them.JobXANEDA offers companies the opportunity to publish job vacancies. Members of the platform can search for vacancies.Contact person:Joerg-Alexander Stoehrinfo@xaneda.comWebsite:

