August 27, 2024 OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATOR CHRISTOPHER "BONG" GO DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING OF THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON SPORTS

27 AUGUST 2024 First of all, I congratulate our Filipino athletes who participated and exemplified admirable dedication and perseverance in the 2024 Paris Olympics. I am so proud that we have made history as we are able to reap not only one medal, but four medals in the biggest and grandest sporting event in the world. History po ito na first time naka-dalawang gold tayo at dalawang bronze. At noong Tokyo Olympics na ginanap noong 2021 ay nagkaroon tayo ng first ever gold, meron tayong silver at dalawang bronze. Alam niyo noong (mga) nakaraang taon, 2008, 2004, kulelat naman tayo wala tayong nakuha kahit na isang medalya. Ngayon po, masaya ako as Chairman ng Committee on Sports since 2019. Ako, nasa likod lang naman po kami na sumusuporta sa inyo, bilang nagdi-defend po ng inyong budget ay nakakuha tayo ng first ever gold, first ever twin gold pa tayo. Congratulations po sa ating Golden Boy si Carlos Yulo and, of course, Aira Villegas for clinching a bronze medal in the women's 50kg Boxing Division, Nesthy Petecio na taga-Mindanao for bagging bronze in the women's 57kg Boxing Division. Petecio is our first back-to-back medalist in the Olympics. And, of course, our Golden Boy, Carlos Yulo, for securing the country's historic two gold medals in the men's artistic gymnastics floor exercise and vault event. This momentous achievement made our country the best performing Southeast Asian nation in 2024 Paris Games, nag-top tayo ngayon. Indeed, the accomplishments of our athletes have served as a source of encouragement and inspiration. This goes to show that despite the challenges we are facing, we, as a country, continue to strive further and soar to greater heights. I also want to congratulate the Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by its President Mayor Bambol Tolentino, Vice President Congressman Richard Gomez, and the Philippine Sports Commission, headed by Chairman Dickie Bachmann, and, of course, ang ating mga commissioners, si Commissioner Bong Coo, Commissioner Edward Hayco, Commissioner Walter Torres, active ito sa ating para athletes, and, of course, si Commissioner Ritz Gaston, ang ating idol sa basketball. Of course, malaki rin ang ating pasasalamat at pagpupugay sa mga coaches, trainors at support group ng ating mga atleta. As for me, I am very satisfied as Chairperson of the Committee on Sports. Since I headed this Committee in 2019, we already had eight medals in the Olympics. Our first ever gold in the Olympics was bagged by Hidilyn Diaz. We also had two silver medalists --- Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam; and one bronze medalist - Eumir Marcial. Ngayon nakadalawang gold tayo, nakadalawang bronze tayo. Nakita nyo po kapag nagtulungan ang pribado at ang gobyerno , malayo po ang ating mararating. Basta hindi mag-aaway ang private sector at tsaka government, malayo po mararating natin. At naalala ko, before pa po sumabak si Hidilyn Diaz noong 2020 Tokyo Olympics, kulang yung kanyang pagti-training daw. Naghanap ako ng private sponsor, natulungan din po siya. Kapag nagsama po ang private at ang gobyerno, malayo po ang mararating. On another note, during the course of the Paris Olympics, the Philippine golf team encountered significant issues related to their apparel, which raised concerns about the preparedness and support provided to the athletes. Nabigla po ako at labis na nalungkot nang malaman ko ang sitwasyon hinggil sa kawalan ng mga uniporme ng ating mga golfer sa 2024 Paris Olympics. Nakausap ko po personally sa aking opisina, dumulog po sina Dottie Ardina, para marinig ang kanyang mga hinaing. This incident underscores the importance of ensuring that all Filipino athletes competing in international events are fully supported by the government, including the provision of appropriate and sufficient sportswear and equipment to allow them to perform at their best. Ramdam ko po ang sama ng loob na inilabas ng ating mga atleta. Hindi natin ito inaasahan lalo pa't isinulong natin ang dagdag na P30 milyon na pondo para lamang sa preparasyon ng ating delegates sa 2024 Olympics. Bukod pa riyan bago pa sila umalis a month prior to their departure, yung ating 22 Olympians natin and now yung para-Olympians natin ay nagsulong po tayo ng suporta sa kanila para mabigyan sila ng financial support na ibinigay po thru PSC para sa bawat Filipino athlete. Nabigyan po sila ng tig-PhP500,000. Pinagbilin ko sa kanila bago sila umalis, sabi ko, please, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anong karangalan...ang pwede nating dalhin sa ating bayan, gawin na po natin. Masaya po ako, sobra-sobrang karangalan po ang dala-dala nila para sa atin. Sabi ko nga, "go go go for gold tayo". Ngayon naka-dalawang gold tayo. Bukod pa riyan, karamihan sa kanila nakapagbigay tayo ng assistance bago sila umalis ng bansa. Hindi po importante dito ang assistance, sabi nga ni Carlos Yulo, ang importante rito yung preparation, food, equipment, moral support at mental issues ay napakahalaga. Nalulungkot po ako na mabalitaan nga po na nagkaka-aberya dahil dapat po yung atleta natin karamihan sa larong ito ay mind game po ito, tulad ng chess, tulad ng golf. Dapat po'y nakatutok ang atleta dyan. Wala ka nang dapat isipin pa, kapag nagkamali ka dyan kaunti sa iyong iniisip, mawawala ka na sa focus. So, I'm sure marami naman po sa ating mga NSAs, PSC na kasama po sa delegasyon na pwede naman sanang maghanda at sumuporta at hindi na po iisipin ito ng ating mga atleta. Gusto ko nga po sanang tanungin sa inyo baka mas marami pa ang pumunta roon na part ng delegation kaysa mismo sa ating mga Paris Olympians. Napag-usapan po yung bandila, napakaimportante po sa akin ito. Sabi ko nga, marami akong kaibigan sa Davao na marunong magtahi ng flag. Tingnan niyo mga barong ko tsaka mga coat ko, five years ko na itong sinusuot na may bandila talaga. Madali lang, kahit na isang oras pwedeng mapatahi ito kung gugustuhin po natin. Government support is crucial to the success of our Filipino athletes at any Olympics or international sports competition because it not only affects their preparation and performance but also reflects the country's commitment to excellence in sports. Nandito tayo ngayon para magsagawa ng post-evaluation, hindi upang magturuan kung sino ang may kasalanan o may pagkukulang, kundi para po malaman kung paano pa natin mas mapapabuti ang suporta sa ating mga atleta. We filed a resolution on this matter together with Senator Bato dela Rosa and Senator Nancy Binay. Meron din pong resolution si Senator Raffy Tulfo at Senator Loren Legarda. Sa totoo lang, we must improve support for athletes and coordination between agencies. Dapat ang mga atleta focus lang sa training. Ang atleta andoon para maglaro, hindi yung sila pa ang maghanap ng paraan sa mga problema kagaya ng mga t-shirts at uniporme. Sabi nga ni Carlos Yulo - athletes do not need just money; they need equipment, food, mental training and other forms of support. As part of our efforts to support our athletes, we sponsored the increase in the budget of PSC. Ang budget po ng PSC sa NEP na sina-submit sa Congress ay less than PhP200 million po yan bawat taon. Ako mismo since 2019... noong 2022 less than 200 million ang budget gn PSC, isinulong natin para maging PhP1.2 (billion), times five po ito at dinagdagan pa sa Senado dahil po sa preparation sa FIBA. Kita niyo po, tingnan niyo ang preparation ng FIBA, it was a well-organized tournament. Ako rin po isinulong ko rin po noong 2024 budget, kasama na rito ang repair ng Rizal Memorial Sports Complex dahil marami na pong sira. Nakita ko mismo, tumutulo roon naglalaro kami noon ng UNTV Cup, may tumutulo roon. So dapat po ay komportable po ang ating mga atleta, yung mga barracks nila, dormitoryo... Sa dami ng ibinibigay natin na budget para sa infrastructure at flood control, bakit hindi natin bigyan ng priority itong mga sports infrastructure para sa ating bansa. Ako po ay nananawagan sa mga kasamahan ko sa gobyerno, not only dito sa Kongreso, sa Senado, but sa Executive department po, sa DPWH, baka pwede niyong unahin muna itong mga sports infrastructure. Kita niyo po ang dala-dalang karangalan para sa ating bayan tuwing nananalo tayo, ang dami pang sumasakay, pero ang support naman po ay napakakulang. Ang liit ng budget ng sports! Tingnan niyo po yung pie, sa cake pa yan, wala pang 0.001, walang pumapansin pero yung karangalan ng ating mga atleta sa ating bayan tuwing nananalo tayo. As officially announced last Thursday by the Supreme Court, the Court ordered PAGCOR and PCSO to account and remit a portion of their income mandated by law, finally, for the funding of the Philippine Sports Commission. Kasi noong mga nakaraan, parang sabi ng PSC kulang daw yung nire-remit ng PAGCOR hindi nasusunod. Ngayon, meron na pong ruling ang Supreme Court. We are looking at more funding na magagamit para sa sports development programs and support natin sa ating mga atleta at maging mga sports enthusiasts in the local level. As Chairman of the Committee on Sports, we will exercise our oversight functions to ensure that the Supreme Court decision will be documented. Napaka-importante po na matuto tayo sa experience natin sa Paris Olympics, so that we can fill in the gaps, sustain and enhance our performance. Ibang level na tayo, hindi na tayo basta-basta ngayon. Lumalaban na po ang mga Pilipino. Hindi na po porket mas maliit tayo sa mga atleta natin ay wala na tayong laban. Hindi, tingnan niyo si Carlos Yulo, small but terrible. Even sa basketball, lumalaban na rin tayo. Champion nga tayo sa Asian games noong nakaraan, naipakita natin na kayang-kaya nating manalo. We also recently sponsored the bill upgrading the incentives to our para-athlete medalists. This bill intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports. Tunay na kahanga-hanga po ang pagpupursige ng ating mga atletang Pilipino, kaya naman nararapat lamang po na sila ay patuloy nating suportahan at tularan. As I have said many times before, investing in sports will not only enable us to develop world class athletes, but it will also help us in keeping our youth away from illegal drugs and other harmful vices. Isang paraan po ito para ipagpatuloy ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga. Sama-sama po nating ibalik ang dangal ng Pilipinas sa sports. Together, let us restore the honor of Philippine sports and further cement our status again as 'Sports Powerhouse in Asia'. Maraming salamat po.

