PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 27, 2024 Bong Go provides support to almost a thousand indigents in Bukidnon On Monday, August 26, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to extend additional support to struggling residents in Malitbog, Bukidnon. Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, to help ensure a secure and healthier future for all. During the visit, Go's Malasakit Team distributed essential support to 986 residents at the Malitbog Cultural Gymnasium, such as snacks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. Select recipients also received a mobile phone and shoes. Through the initiative of Mayor Gary Casiño and the national government, financial aid was disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy residents. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. Additionally, as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the nearest Malasakit Center at Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in Maramag. "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan 'yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide indigent patients with easy access to medical assistance programs. Currently, the program has established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more than ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go ended.

