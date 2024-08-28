Governor Hochul Announces Record Setting Tourism Milestones for New York State

Today's announcement comes ahead of the fall travel season, one of the most popular times for residents and visitors to travel throughout the state. New York State has one of the longest and most colorful foliage seasons in the country, welcoming visitors from around the world who explore the seasonal attractions throughout the state's unique and diverse regions. To help travelers plan a fall getaway, I LOVE NY will be launching its weekly fall foliage reports on Thursday, September 12, with updates issued every Wednesday thereafter throughout the season.

I LOVE NY's fall foliage reports are compiled weekly using on-location observations from a team of more than 85 volunteers throughout the state's 11 vacation regions. The spotters track color changes in their area and detail prevalent leaf colors, percentage of total transition, and progression relative to peak conditions for the upcoming weekend. Peak conditions are considered the best that the foliage will look in a given season, and generally occur between late September and mid-November, depending on the location.

As part of the report, the interactive foliage map on the I LOVE NY website tracks weekly changes and progression throughout the season. The map offers recommended viewing locations, examples of peak foliage in designated areas, and information about popular local and regional attractions. Travelers are invited to share their best New York State foliage photos on social media using the #NYLovesFall hashtag for a chance to be featured on the I LOVE NY website and official social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, which reach more than two million followers.

Reports and the interactive foliage map are available at www.iloveny.com/foliage, or toll-free at 800-CALL-NYS (800-225-5697) from anywhere in the U.S., its territories and Canada.

The fall foliage program is just one piece of I LOVE NY's overall campaign to promote fall tourism, which includes a forthcoming television ad. Travelers can explore all the amazing attractions and activities waiting for them across the state this fall – from apple and pumpkin picking to haunted Halloween activities, hiking, craft beverage trails and Path Through History Weekend special events – at www.iloveny.com/fall.

For more information on tourism in New York or to plan a New York State getaway, visit www.iloveny.com.