Fleets, Carriers, Brokers, and Others Risk Losing Thousands Due to Geofencing

Platforms that rely on geofencing don’t offer access to the precision and connectivity that’s required in today’s supply chain and logistics landscape

WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The need for visibility and location intelligence is becoming increasingly clear. Higher industry expectations around visibility and tracking, paired with stagnation in the progression of underlying technologies, continue to plague the efficiency of teams who move products and goods. Companies operating in the supply chain, logistics, and transportation industries are seeking pointed solutions.Geofencing has traditionally been an important underlying technology for location intelligence and tracking. Many organizations are relying on dated approaches such as manually drawn geofences that unnecessarily waste time and money, and circular geofences that are inaccurate and provide poor data to support business decisions.Traditional geofencing methods lack:1. Access: Availability of a robust geofencing database and needed existing map layers.2. Precision: Industry-specific boundaries instead of circular guesswork.3. Connectivity: The ease of fitting into your current system with ready-made connections.Recent years have revealed just how volatile the global supply chain can be, prompting supply chain participants to start investing in the technology needed to combat instabilities. Successful organizations must be focused on real-time visibility, location intelligence, and related data to ensure informed decision-making, reduced costs, and better customer experiences.“Geofencing remains an integral part of asset tracking, but the status quo needs to change,” said Lucas Schorer, Founder and CEO of Kestrel Insights. “Fleets, carriers, brokers, and many others in the industry are unnecessarily spending thousands of dollars by hand drawing geofences or relying on inaccurate circular geofences for important business decisions.”There’s a better way of doing it. Today, technology exists to overcome the lack of access, precision, and connectivity that is status quo when using dated geofencing technologies. Organizations seeking real-time visibility and location intelligence can now access robust geofence mapping layers directly in their existing technology stacks. These teams can also use our advanced geofencing through turn-key integrations with leading telematics and SaaS providers.About Kestrel InsightsFounded in 2019, Kestrel Insights offers a smarter, more efficient way to geofence accurately and at scale. To learn more visit us at www.kestrelinsights.com

