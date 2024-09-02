RxGo Observes National Cholesterol Education Month: Empowering Americans to Manage Their Heart Health

RxGo is spotlighting of cholesterol management and providing valuable resources to help Americans take proactive steps in maintaining their heart health.

DENVER, CO, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Cholesterol Education Month, RxGo is spotlighting the importance of cholesterol management and providing valuable resources to help Americans take proactive steps in maintaining their heart health. As cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States, September serves as a crucial time to educate the public on the significance of monitoring cholesterol levels and taking appropriate action.The Importance of Cholesterol ManagementHigh cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, yet many Americans remain unaware of their cholesterol levels. National Cholesterol Education Month aims to change this by promoting regular cholesterol checks, encouraging heart-healthy lifestyle choices, and raising awareness about the risks associated with unmanaged cholesterol.“At RxGo, we are dedicated to supporting individuals on their journey to better health,” said Jeremy Duboys, CEO of RxGo. “Understanding and managing cholesterol levels is key to preventing heart disease. We want to ensure that everyone has access to the information, medications, and resources they need to maintain a healthy heart.”Affordable Medications for Cholesterol ManagementFor many individuals, managing cholesterol requires daily medication, which can be costly over time. RxGo’s free prescription discount card offers substantial savings on cholesterol-lowering medications, making it easier for people to adhere to their prescribed treatment plans. With discounts of up to 80% at over 70,000 pharmacies nationwide, RxGo is helping to eliminate the financial barriers to maintaining heart health.Some of the most commonly prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications available with RxGo discounts include: Atorvastatin : A widely prescribed statin that helps lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Rosuvastatin : Another popular statin used to manage cholesterol levels and protect against cardiovascular events.Ezetimibe: A medication that works by reducing the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the body, often used in conjunction with statins.Education and ResourcesThroughout September, RxGo will be providing educational content and resources to help individuals better understand cholesterol management. This includes tips for maintaining a heart-healthy diet, the importance of regular exercise, and guidance on using prescription medications effectively to control cholesterol levels. These resources will be available on the RxGo website and shared through social media platforms to reach as many people as possible.Partnering with Healthcare ProvidersRxGo is also partnering with healthcare providers to amplify awareness during National Cholesterol Education Month. Through these partnerships, RxGo aims to ensure that more people have access to cholesterol screenings and the medications they need to manage their cholesterol effectively.Take Action This SeptemberNational Cholesterol Education Month is the ideal time for individuals to take charge of their heart health. RxGo encourages everyone to schedule a cholesterol check, consult their healthcare provider about their heart health, and explore how the RxGo discount card can make managing cholesterol more affordable.About RxGo:RxGo is committed to making healthcare more accessible and affordable by offering a free prescription discount card that provides significant savings on medications at pharmacies across the United States. With a focus on heart health during National Cholesterol Education Month, RxGo is dedicated to helping individuals manage their cholesterol levels and improve their overall well-being.

