New Opinions: August 28

Ebel, et al. v. Engelhart, et al.
Docket No.: 20240065
Filing Date: 8/28/2024
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Contracts
Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair

Highlight: A contract requires an offer, an acceptance of an offer, and a mutual acceptance and understanding between the offeror and the offeree as to the terms of the obligation.

When an issue not raised by the pleadings is tried by the parties' express or implied consent, it must be treated in all respects as if raised in the pleadings.

Actual notice of a prior competing interest defeats a good-faith purchaser claim.

To succeed on a claim for intentional interference with contract, a plaintiff must prove (1) a contract existed, (2) the contract was breached, (3) the defendant instigated the breach, and (4) the defendant instigated the breach without justification. The test for proving justification is what is reasonable conduct under all the circumstances of the case. Even where the evidence shows a defendant interfered with a contract, the defendant's actions are justified if they are done for legitimate business concerns and did not maliciously seek to damage the plaintiff.

