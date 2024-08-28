Mayor Bowser to Celebrate First Day of School at Miner Elementary School

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, August 26 at 11 am. Mayor Muriel Bowser and education leaders will celebrate the first day of school for DC Public Schools (DCPS) at Miner Elementary School.



Thousands of students across all eight wards will return to classrooms tomorrow to kick off the 2024-25 school year, and pre-K students will start on Thursday, August 29. The school year begins as Mayor Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education recently announced proficiency rates in English language arts/literacy (ELA) and math ticked up slightly from the prior year.



On Monday, the Mayor will tour the newly renovated early childhood education center in the Old Miner building, a $15 million modernization that reimaged the interior space of the historic building while keeping the building’s character and external features. The facility will have capacity for 140 students.



As families and caregivers prepare for the start of the new school year, they are encouraged to read the 2024 Back to School Guide, a one-stop shop on everything families need to know for the upcoming school year.



When:

Monday, August 26 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Dr. Carrie Broquard, Principal, Miner Elementary School

Dr. Lewis D. Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of General Services

Randy Clarke, CEO, WMATA



Where:

Miner Early Childhood Education Center

601 15th Street NE

*Closest Bus Routes: X2/X9, X8, D6, B2*

*Closest Bikeshare: 15th & F St NE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos