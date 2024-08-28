State ferry workers, 16 unions that represent them make busy Labor Day travel weekend possible

SEATTLE – Labor Day travel is expected to attract more than 300,000 people aboard Washington State Ferries from Thursday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 2. As many travelers hit the road, sea or air, the holiday is also a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of the workers who keep our communities and industries thriving.

Labor organizations are crucial to WSF’s operations, which include a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees represented by 16 unions.

“I deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our frontline staff, who often sacrifice time with their family and friends during holidays to keep our system running,” said WSF Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey. “We also extend our deepest thanks to the unions that represent them, advocating for the rights and well-being of our workforce.”

The crews have been especially busy during the peak summer travel season. So far this summer WSF has completed nearly 40,000 sailings and carried more than 6 million riders from the start of Memorial Day weekend travel (Thursday, May 23) through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Labor Day weekend travel tips

To help navigate the Labor Day weekend crowds, customers are encouraged to download and use the Washington State Department of Transportation’s mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal.

The app and website allow users to:

Busy travel times

The busiest sailings for vehicles will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Aug. 31, then eastbound (or off island) Saturday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 2. To reduce or eliminate waiting, riders may consider taking an early-morning or late-night sailing or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible.

Holiday schedules

On Labor Day, Sept. 2, there will be a few holiday changes to the daily schedules for the Anacortes/San Juan Islands, Edmonds/Kingston, Point Defiance/Tahlequah and Port Townsend/Coupeville routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island run will operate a Saturday timetable and the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will use the two-boat weekend schedules. Holiday sailings are marked on the schedules for each route.

People using state highways to get to the ferry terminal should plan for potential holiday travel backups and delays by checking real-time traffic information on the WSDOT mobile app or online using the WSDOT travel map feature.

Labor unions represented at WSF

As part of running the ferry service, WSF partners with following unions representing ferries’ workers:

Ferry Agents, Supervisors and Project Administrators Association

Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific

International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 79

International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers Local 104

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 46

International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Warehousemen & Helpers of America Local 117 and Local 174

International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots

Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association

Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 8

Pacific NW Regional Council of Carpenters

Professional and Technical Employees Local 17

Service Employees International Union Local 6

Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 66

United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada Local 32

United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America Local 1184

Washington Federation of State Employees

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.