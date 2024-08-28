Georgia awards $33.4 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to 36 local communities

Atlanta, Ga. (August 28, 2024) – Georgia Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced today that 36 Georgia communities have been awarded more than $33.4 million in federal grants to support their communities.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocates these funds annually to Georgia’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which is administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).

This year’s grant awards include $24.6 million in infrastructure projects, $6.8 million in housing projects, and $2 million in various building projects across 36 Georgia communities.

“These grants are vitally important for revitalizing neighborhoods and addressing aging infrastructure throughout Georgia,” said DCA Director of Community Finance Kimberly Carter. “It’s crucial that these local governments have every opportunity to thrive, and Community Development Block Grants are one of those tools.”

Georgia’s CDBG program is available to non-entitlement local governments and specifically targets rural communities. After a competitive and thorough evaluation process, applications are scored, rated, and ranked. Grants are awarded based on overall merit.

“Community Development Block Grants provide rural Georgians with improved access to resources that enhance their infrastructure, community facilities, and overall quality of life,” said Commissioner Nunn. “It is always an honor to help our rural communities whenever possible.”

A complete list of 2024 CDBG awards is available online.