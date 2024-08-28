Durham School Services Recognize Team Members for 20+ Years of Dedicated Service to Students and Community

Pictured: Brian Baker and Melinda Leavings with their award plaques

Our tenured team members are the backbone of our team. We are fortunate to have these individuals on our team who can mentor new team members and pass on valuable knowledge to their peers.” — Jan Hilliard, Region Manager, Durham School Services

GRAYSLAKE, IL, USA, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Durham School Services team in Grayslake recently celebrated its most tenured team members, who have dedicated 20+ years of service to the Company and community, by inducting them into their “Grayslake Platinum Club.” The newest team members, Brian Baker and Melinda Leavings, were inducted during the team’s start-up meeting in late July to recognize their two-decade-long service milestone.Brian and Melinda join an impressive list of inaugural inductees from last year whose careers range from 21-27 years of service.Last year’s inductees are as follows:• Lisa Gol – 27 years• Janine Marchetti-Piedrahita – 26 years• Cathy Passarella – 25 years• Dolly Bock – 24 years• Ana Carillo – 23 years• Dawn Brtek – 22 years• Lisa Wikman – 22 years• Robin Johnson – 21 years• Tricia Anderson – 21 yearsThe Grayslake Platinum Club was created in 2023 as a way to recognize and celebrate its team members for their dedicated service to their students, community, and the Company. During the ceremony, each inductee is presented with a framed award plaque.“Our tenured team members are the backbone of our team. They possess a vast spectrum of admirable service experience, professionalism, and dedication to safety that have been both instrumental and the keys to their successful, extensive careers,” said Jan Hilliard, Region Manager, Durham School Services. “We are fortunate to have these individuals on our team who can mentor new team members and pass on valuable knowledge to their peers. Moreover, the longevity of these tenured team members’ careers depicts how much they enjoy serving their students and community. That type of passion and commitment is highly respectable, and for that, we thank them.”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

