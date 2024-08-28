Murphy Administration Encourages Public to Prepare for Weather Emergencies That May Be Exacerbated by Climate Change

TRENTON – As New Jersey enters the peak Atlantic hurricane season and recognizes the start of National Preparedness Month in September, State Police Superintendent and State Director of Emergency Management Patrick J. Callahan and Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette are reminding the public of the importance to be storm-ready by planning for hurricanes and other extreme weather events that have become more frequent due to climate change.

Peak hurricane season in New Jersey is in September and October. The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30.

“In a time when severe weather and climate change intersect, preparing for hurricanes is not optional but essential. We must unite to adapt, mitigate, and remain steadfast in the face of these evolving challenges, ensuring our future is as strong as our resolve," said Colonel Callahan. "By maintaining proactive readiness, working closely with our emergency management and technical partners, and gaining a deeper understanding of severe weather, we can keep protecting lives, securing our communities, and preserving our future."

“It is more important than ever that the public prepare for extreme and intense weather ranging from inland flash flooding to hurricanes and tornadoes that have become more common in New Jersey as a result of climate change,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “Just as DEP climate scientists remain vigilant about weather trends to help inform and protect communities from these storm events, we encourage families to develop their own plans to ensure they and their loved ones are safe in unpredictable circumstances.”

The public may prepare for weather emergencies by following these tips provided by the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management:

Sign up for emergency alerts: Tune in, log-on, opt-in, 'like' or 'follow' local, county, state and federal agencies for credible disaster-related information such as alerts, warnings, situational awareness updates, and where to find help. Additional information may be found at NJOEM’s Staying Informed webpage. Residents may also check with their local and county offices of emergency management for messaging solutions specific to their residence.

Tune in, log-on, opt-in, 'like' or 'follow' local, county, state and federal agencies for credible disaster-related information such as alerts, warnings, situational awareness updates, and where to find help. Additional information may be found at NJOEM’s Staying Informed webpage. Residents may also check with their local and county offices of emergency management for messaging solutions specific to their residence. Be NJ Register Ready: Register Ready, New Jersey’s Special Needs Registry for Disasters, allows New Jersey residents with disabilities or access and functional needs and their families, friends and associates an opportunity to provide information to emergency response agencies. This helps emergency responders better plan to serve them in a disaster or other emergency if evacuations are ordered. The information collected for the registry is confidential and will not be available to the public.

Register Ready, New Jersey’s Special Needs Registry for Disasters, allows New Jersey residents with disabilities or access and functional needs and their families, friends and associates an opportunity to provide information to emergency response agencies. This helps emergency responders better plan to serve them in a disaster or other emergency if evacuations are ordered. The information collected for the registry is confidential and will not be available to the public. Make a family go-bag: While gathering emergency kits, consider packing a go-bag for your family. This can be a duffle bag or gym bag that is easily accessible in the event of an emergency evacuation order. These bags should include items such as prescription medication, food, water, extra clothing, and copies of important documents and phone numbers to get you through the first few critical days. For information on how to put a family emergency kit together, visit NJOEM’s Your Kit/Your Plan webpage.

While gathering emergency kits, consider packing a go-bag for your family. This can be a duffle bag or gym bag that is easily accessible in the event of an emergency evacuation order. These bags should include items such as prescription medication, food, water, extra clothing, and copies of important documents and phone numbers to get you through the first few critical days. For information on how to put a family emergency kit together, visit NJOEM’s Your Kit/Your Plan webpage. Craft an emergency plan: Make plans with family and friends in case you're not together when any type of emergency – natural, technological, or person-made – occurs. Discuss how you will contact each other, where you will meet and what you will do in different situations. Become familiar with your town's evacuation routes. For information on how to put a family emergency plan together, visit NJOEM’s Your Kit/Your Plan webpage. Be sure to include pets in your emergency plans by visiting New Jersey’s Animal Emergency Response webpage.

Make plans with family and friends in case you're not together when any type of emergency – natural, technological, or person-made – occurs. Discuss how you will contact each other, where you will meet and what you will do in different situations. Become familiar with your town's evacuation routes. For information on how to put a family emergency plan together, visit NJOEM’s Your Kit/Your Plan webpage. Be sure to include pets in your emergency plans by visiting New Jersey’s Animal Emergency Response webpage. Make an emergency kit: Emergency kits help individuals and families survive after a disaster for several days without access to food, water, or electricity. Emergency kits should include at least a three- to five-day supply of non-perishable food and water, prescription medications for up to two weeks if available, baby supplies, pet supplies and any additional items for special medical needs, such as an extra pair of eyeglasses and batteries for hearing aids. Be sure to include important phone numbers for doctors as well as car cell-phone chargers.

Emergency kits help individuals and families survive after a disaster for several days without access to food, water, or electricity. Emergency kits should include at least a three- to five-day supply of non-perishable food and water, prescription medications for up to two weeks if available, baby supplies, pet supplies and any additional items for special medical needs, such as an extra pair of eyeglasses and batteries for hearing aids. Be sure to include important phone numbers for doctors as well as car cell-phone chargers. Be prepared for a financial emergency: Consider starting an emergency savings account for unexpected emergencies or disasters, and make sure you have cash available, as electronic payment processing systems may not be functional during a disaster. Make sure to review all insurance policies regularly and verify coverage. Protect important documents, such as passports, driver’s licenses, pet ownership papers or birth certificates, by storing them in a waterproof, fireproof container.

Prepare for increasing climate change-related risks by following these tips from the Department of Environmental Protection:

Understand flood risk : The size and extent of flood-prone areas is expanding due to climate change-related impacts such as increasing rainfall intensities and sea-level rise. Areas that are not normally impacted by flooding may see significant flooding now or in the future. To help homeowners visualize the risk to their home, an online interactive New Jersey Flood Indicator Tool shows indicators of potential flood risk on or near a property of interest.

: The size and extent of flood-prone areas is expanding due to climate change-related impacts such as increasing rainfall intensities and sea-level rise. Areas that are not normally impacted by flooding may see significant flooding now or in the future. To help homeowners visualize the risk to their home, an online interactive New Jersey Flood Indicator Tool shows indicators of potential flood risk on or near a property of interest. Purchase flood insurance: Avoid paying out-of-pocket for flood damages by purchasing flood insurance, as most homeowners’ insurance does not cover flood damages. Homes within FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Area SFHA are eligible for federal flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program if their municipality participates in the program. For some, obtaining private flood insurance may be warranted if a home is outside the SFHA but is experiencing, or may experience, significant flooding. Those considering flood insurance should factor in a typical one-month waiting period before such policies take effect. Flood insurance also is the best option for quickly receiving recovery resources following a major weather event.

Avoid paying out-of-pocket for flood damages by purchasing flood insurance, as most homeowners’ insurance does not cover flood damages. Homes within FEMA’s Special Flood Hazard Area SFHA are eligible for federal flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program if their municipality participates in the program. For some, obtaining private flood insurance may be warranted if a home is outside the SFHA but is experiencing, or may experience, significant flooding. Those considering flood insurance should factor in a typical one-month waiting period before such policies take effect. Flood insurance also is the best option for quickly receiving recovery resources following a major weather event. Get Weather Ready: DEP’s Weather Ready webpage provides live weather information and maps, links to National Weather Service and NJOEM resources, and links to DEP programs typically involved in preparing for and responding to storm events.

DEP’s Weather Ready webpage provides live weather information and maps, links to National Weather Service and NJOEM resources, and links to DEP programs typically involved in preparing for and responding to storm events. Prepare as a community: Resilience planning and disaster preparedness are most effective when the entire community is involved. Resilient NJ is the DEP’s flagship resilience planning program and has regular funding opportunities for regions and municipalities to receive technical assistance for resilience planning to benefit the whole community. ​

Resilience planning and disaster preparedness are most effective when the entire community is involved. Resilient NJ is the DEP’s flagship resilience planning program and has regular funding opportunities for regions and municipalities to receive technical assistance for resilience planning to benefit the whole community. ​ Consider a buyout: Owners of homes that may experience repeated and severe flood damage may consider a buyout to move to an area with a lower risk of flooding. DEP’s Blue Acres Buyout Program provides relocation assistance to families whose homes are subject to repeated flooding and gives them the option to sell their flood-damaged or flood-prone property to the state. Any homeowner interested in selling their property may apply to Blue Acres via the application form on the Blue Acres website.

For other guidance and helpful tips on staying prepared for hurricane season in New Jersey, visit https://nj.gov/njoem/plan-prepare/hurricanes.shtml and download the Hurricane Survival Guide.

Follow the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management on these platforms:

Facebook: @ReadyNewJersey

X: @ReadyNJ

Instagram: @ReadyNJ

