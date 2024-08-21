Statement From New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. Latourette on the Passing of Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr.

(24/P035) TRENTON – With the passing of Congressman Bill Pascrell, New Jersey has lost a friend, statesman, and fierce advocate for improving and protecting public health, safety, and the environment we all share. As a storied mayor, state legislator, and congressional leader, Bill Pascrell fought tirelessly to ensure that our neighbors here in New Jersey and across the nation breathed cleaner air, drank cleaner water, and enjoyed quality parks and open spaces.

The truest of partners to me and my colleagues at the Department of Environmental Protection, Congressman Pascrell championed environmental policies and projects, securing the cleanup of legacy industrial pollution, revitalizing New Jersey communities, delivering climate and flood resilience infrastructure to protect our people and economy, and guaranteeing the protection of natural and historic treasures—like the Paterson Great Falls that was so near to his heart.

We will be forever inspired by our happy warrior, who encouraged us to never give up on what is right. Through our continuing work to serve the people and their environment, we will honor and carry forth Congressman Pascrell’s legacy every day.

