Chairman Comer Calls on PBM Executives to Correct Hearing Testimony

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is calling on the CEOs of three major Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)—CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and Optum Rx—to correct the record for statements made during their appearance before the House Oversight Committee at a hearing titled, “The Role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers in Prescription Drug Markets Part III: Transparency and Accountability.”

At the House Oversight Committee’s hearing, the PBM chief executives made statements that contradict the Committee’s and the Federal Trade Commission’s findings about the PBMs’ self-benefitting practices that jeopardize patient care, undermine local pharmacies, and raise prescription drug prices. The chief executives for CVS Caremark, Express Scripts, and Optum Rx claimed they do not steer patients to PBM-owned pharmacies. The executives also made claims contradicting the Committee’s and FTC’s findings regarding contract negotiations, contract opt outs, and payments to pharmacies.

In the letters to the chief executives, Chairman Comer writes: “The Committee highlights 18 U.S.C. § 1001, which states, ‘in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully–…(2) makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation;…shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years.’ The Committee also highlights 18 U.S.C. § 1621, which states, ‘having taken an oath before a competent tribunal, officer, or person, in any case in which a law of the United States authorizes an oath to be administered, that he will testify, declare, depose or certify truly, or that any written testimony, declaration, deposition, or certificate by him subscribed, is true, willfully and contrary to such oath states or subscribes any material matter which he does not believe to be true…is guilty of perjury and shall…be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.’ Please provide any necessary corrections to the record prior to September 11, 2024.”

