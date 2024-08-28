CHIPS for America Announces New CHIPS Metrology Community of Practice

Media Contact: Hannah Robinson, hannah.robinson [at] chips.gov (hannah[dot]robinson[at]chips[dot]gov). Today, CHIPS for America announced the establishment of a new community of practice, the CHIPS Metrology Community. The Community will facilitate data and knowledge sharing across initiatives within the CHIPS Metrology seven Grand Challenges and help stakeholders inform the industry standards that are critical for enhancing U.S. economic and national security competitiveness.

Metrology plays a key role in semiconductor manufacturing. As devices become more complex, smaller, and multi-layered, the ability to measure, monitor, predict, and ensure quality in manufacturing becomes much more difficult and uncertain.

The CHIPS Metrology Program, one of the four CHIPS for America Research and Development programs, emphasizes measurements that are accurate, precise, and fit-for-purpose for the production of microelectronic materials, devices, circuits, and systems.

The CHIPS Metrology Community will be the go-to destination for industry to work collaboratively on and develop solutions to metrology problems shared across industry. Specifically, the goals of the Community include:

Participation in the Community is open and available to members across the semiconductor industry, academia, consortia, and all stages of career levels, from engineers to executives.

Dr. Marla Dowell, director, CHIPS Metrology Program, will provide a briefing on details of the Community on August 29, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET. Webinar participants must register in advance.

To find out more about the CHIPS Metrology Community, including how to become a member, please visit CHIPS.gov.

About CHIPS for America

CHIPS for America is part of President Biden’s economic plan to invest in America, stimulate private sector investment, create good-paying jobs, make more in the United States, and revitalize communities left behind. CHIPS for America includes the CHIPS Program Office, responsible for manufacturing incentives, and the CHIPS Research and Development (R&D) Office, responsible for R&D programs. Both offices sit within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) at the Department of Commerce. NIST promotes U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness by advancing measurement science, standards, and technology in ways that enhance economic security and improve our quality of life. NIST is uniquely positioned to successfully administer the CHIPS for America program because of the bureau’s strong relationships with U.S. industries, its deep understanding of the semiconductor ecosystem, and its reputation as fair and trusted.

The CHIPS Metrology Program is building partnerships between researchers and industry to address the microelectronics industry’s grand challenges. CHIPS for America has funded over $190 million across over 40 projects that are helping to develop new instruments, methods, data analysis, and models and simulations.

The Department of Commerce has also issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the CHIPS Metrology Program to seek applications from eligible U.S. small businesses to explore the technical merit or feasibility of an innovative idea or technology with the aim of developing a viable product or service that will be introduced to the commercial microelectronics marketplace.