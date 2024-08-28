The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund and Voice.Vision.Value. Announce the 2024 Black Women Give Back List

These philanthropists and venture funders are creating positive movements globally through their generosity.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woman Invested to Save Earth Fund (WISE), a global funding equity enterprise as well as Black Philanthropy Month's (BPM) backbone organization, and Voice. Vision. Value., an organization that celebrates, elevates, and documents the impact of Black women in the philanthropic sector, announce the honorees of the fourth annual Black Women Give Back List (BWGB), an initiative that uniquely showcases the impactful contributions of Black women funders worldwide. BWGB was created in 2020 by Dr. Jackie Bouvier Copeland, founder of Black Philanthropy Month(BPM), The Women Invested to Save the Earth (WISE) Fund, and Reunity, originally with the support of Indiana University's Women's Philanthropy Institute. BWGB is now a collaboration with Voice.Vision.Value., which will take over the initiative beginning in 2025. The Black Women Give Back Award annually honors ten (10) outstanding philanthropists and other funders who are making an impact for Black women and girls throughout the world through donations and investments. Reunity is the global awards ceremony unifying diverse Black and allied communities to honor the 10 BWGB funding leaders, close Black Philanthropy Month each year, open the annual Black giving season worldwide, and celebrate the United Nations' International Day for People of African Descent, which also falls at the end of August each year.

Says Dr. Jacqueline "Bouvier" Copeland, BWGB, BPM, Reunity, and WISE founder; "we are proud of this year's and all 40 BWGB honorees. Black women have led our community's and the world's social finance innovations for centuries, including philanthropy, social investment, and venture funding. As founder, I am most delighted to pass the baton to Toya Nash Randall, an inaugural BWGB honoree herself. She is the perfect person to lead the next generation of Reunuty: Black Women Give Back Awards to spotlight and encourage Black women funders of all backgrounds everywhere, who, especially with the USA's Fearless Fund case, are under direct attack for promoting funding equity in Black communities."

Black women philanthropists everywhere are often overlooked," said Toya Nash Randall, founder, curator, and catalyst of Voice. Vision. Value. "They tend to keep a low profile about their generosity because giving of themselves is just what they do. We are thrilled to bring visibility and celebration to these unsung Black heroines of philanthropy and other funding worldwide."

Women who are diverse across race, ethnicity, and gender bring unique perspectives to philanthropy because they understand deeply and from lived experience what challenges this intersectionality brings. Throughout history, Black women have led at the forefront of racial and community justice, and this is no different today, as research clearly shows (https://bit.ly/VVVCenteringOurselves). This list illuminates the important work and contributions Black women philanthropists have made around the world and allows us to celebrate this work.

The ten (10) honorees featured in the 2024 Black Women Give Back List are:

● Froswa Booker Drew, Co-Founder, HERitage Giving Circle

https://www.heritagegivingfund.org

● Tracey Greene Washington, Founder, Co-Thinkk

https://cothinkk.org

● Thais Nascimento, Racial Equity Program Coordinator, GIFE Brazil

https://gife.org.br

● Aminah Elster, Co-Founder, Unapologetically Hers

https://uahers.org

● Dr. Artika Tyner, Founder and CEO, Planting People Growing Justice

https://www.ppgjli.org

● Connie Hill Johnson, Owner and Managing Director, Visiting Angels Cleveland

https://www.visitingangels.com/cleveland/home

● Yolanda Johnson, Founder and President, Women of Color in Fundraising

https://www.woc-fp.com

● Adedoyin Beyloku Alase, Founder, Deaf Women's Association of Nigeria

https://nannews.ng/2024/03/08/250746/

● Arian Simone, Founding Partner, Fearless Fund

https://www.fearless.fund

● Katrina Mitchell, Chief Community Impact Officer, United Way of Greater Atlanta

https://unitedwayatlanta.org

About The WISE Fund and Reunity: The Black Women Give Back Awards

Founded in 2001 by Dr. Jacqueline "Bouvier" Copeland as The Pan-African Women's Philanthropy Network (PAWPNet), Reunity is now the annual summit celebrating Black Women Give Back (BWGB), an annual awards program honoring Black women funders worldwide that closes BPM each year by recognizing ten exemplary Black women philanthropists, venture funders, or social investors making a difference for Black communities worldwide. BPM and Reunity are programs of The Women Invested to Save Earth Fund (WISE), a global funding equity enterprise, also founded by Dr. Copeland. Reunity: Black Women Give Back was originally launched with the support of Indiana University's Women's Philanthropy Institute. Now, there is a collaboration between The WISE Fund and Voice.Vision.Value. (VVV) for 2024, VVV will lead Reunity: BWGB starting 2025. To learn more, visit thewisefund.org and blackphilanthropymonth.org.

About Voice. Vision. Value.

Launched in 2020, Voice. Vision. Value. (https://voicevisionvalue.org) celebrates Black women leading philanthropy by elevating and documenting the historic impact of Black women across the talent pipeline of professionals in the philanthropic sector today. It honors their legacy and works to elevate the brilliance and beauty of their authentic stories and experiences. Under the leadership of VVV Curator and Catalyst Toya Nash Randall, VVV recently published Portraits of Us, a book of essays centering Black women leading philanthropy, featuring over 200 Black women in philanthropy.

About Black Philanthropy Month

Black Philanthropy Month is a global philanthropy celebration and cross-sector funding equity action movement founded by Dr. Jacqueline "Bouvier" Copeland in 2001 and launched in 2011 to celebrate and empower Black giving and funding in all its forms, including donations and investments to strengthen Black communities everywhere. Recognized by the United Nations and 45 other governmental bodies, BPM continues to grow, building on the 100 million people from 60 countries that have celebrated it from its inception. Over 30 diverse women from multiple countries throughout the globalBlack Diaspora worked with Dr. Copeland to co-organize BPM Summits and public awareness campaigns.



Reunity Black Women Give Back Awards 2024

