Vitafloor and Equine Tendon Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Equine Rehabilitation

OCALA, FL, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitafloor®, a leader in equine fitness and rehabilitation equipment, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Equine Tendon®, the industry specialist in providing care to equine athletes suffering from tendon and ligament injuries. This collaboration, which has been developing behind the scenes for years, aims to publicly unite their expertise to revolutionize equine tendon and ligament care while elevating both companies to the next level. This partnership will initially launch in the USA, with plans to expand into other countries, bringing their advanced solutions to a global audience.

Bringing Cutting-Edge Solutions to Equine Rehabilitation

Equine Tendon Ltd. is an Irish based corporation with operations in Europe, South Africa, Canada and across America. The company is renowned for their innovative approaches to treating and preventing soft tissue injuries in the distal limb of equine athletes. Equine Tendons protocols now include the use of the new TendonPro dynamic support system (DSS), which restricts the extension of the fetlock joint limiting the load throughout the leg. The device is fully adjustable allowing use throughout all stages of rehab and gaits to facilitate full work. Equine Tendon has set the standard for excellence in equine performance management. Their mission is clear: To revolutionize equine performance management by implementing reliable and precise protocols for soft tissue management. . This includes optimizing exercise and training levels during rehabilitation, determining ideal training regimens for young horses, monitoring tendon health, managing exercise and nutrition levels, assessing equine soundness, and enabling remote monitoring of rehabilitation, training, and performance.

Vitafloor USA Inc. is a Florida based corporation with operations in Europe, the Middle East, South Africa and Asia Pacific. Known for its advanced vibrating floor systems, it enhances horse health, performance, and recovery by improving circulation and promoting healing. Their equipment is a staple in veterinary clinics, training facilities, and private stables worldwide. While Vitafloor vibrating floor systems are excellent for healing tendons, it also offers much more, providing comprehensive health benefits for equine athletes. For those seeking a quick solution for tendon injuries and don’t have access to a Vitafloor, Equine Tendon's Dynamic Support System (DSS) presents an easy and cost-effective option to address tendon injuries on the spot.

“We have been collaborating with Vitafloor for many years and have consistently recognized their unrivaled methods of tendon and injury recovery,” said Henk Offereins, Director and Founder of Equine Tendon. “I am excited for this partnership, as it allows us to combine our efforts to enhance the healing of tendon injuries and improve the overall well-being of equine athletes.”

“We are thrilled to finally share our collaboration with the world,” said Holm Oostveen, President and Owner of Vitafloor. “Together with Equine Tendon, we are committed to enhancing the lives of equine athletes through groundbreaking rehabilitation and injury prevention methods. Our joint efforts will enable us to provide comprehensive care that is both effective and accessible.”

The Future of Equine Rehabilitation and Injury Recovery

Driven by a commitment to excellence, the partnership between Vitafloor and Equine Tendon represents a strategic alliance aimed to revolutionize equine rehabilitation and performance management. Vitafloor’s advanced technology not only aids in healing tendons but also facilitates muscle growth, fat burning, reduction of cortisol levels, increases in bone density and hoof growth, stimulates blood circulation, and much more. Meanwhile, Equine Tendon's Dynamic Support System (DSS) provides a practical and cost-effective solution for those in need of immediate relief from tendon injuries. By combining Vitafloor's advanced technology with Equine Tendon's innovative approach, this partnership ensures that equine athletes receive tailored, effective care regardless of their immediate needs or access to equipment. Together, Vitafloor and Equine Tendon create a formidable force in equine wellness, offering advancements that will benefit equine athletes around the world.

About Vitafloor®

Vitafloor is the original innovator of whole body vibration for horses. Originally developed and tested in Europe, Vitafloor's technology has since undergone continuous testing and validation in the United States. Vitafloor prides itself on having the most robust body of research using their technology on the market today. Vitafloor USA Inc. is a Florida-based corporation and is the premier distributor of a comprehensive range of equine wellness solutions, including the Q-Line® Horse Exercisers, Q-Line Solariums, and the Award-Winning Sedelogic Saddle Pads. Their offerings also encompass the Q-Line Treadmill, Safety Wall, and Arena Irrigation Systems, all designed to keep your horses competitive, safe, and healthy.

About Equine Tendon®

Equine Tendon Ltd. is renowned for its innovative methods in treating and preventing injuries in equine athletes. With cutting-edge devices and unique protocols, Equine Tendon sets the standard for excellence in equine performance management. Committed to revolutionizing the industry through precise data, Equine Tendon is setting the standard as the future in equestrian rehabilitation and injury prevention.

For more information about Vitafloor and Equine Tendon, visit their websites at www.vitafloor.com and www.equinetendon.com, or stop by booth 417 at the AAEP in Orlando, FL, from December 8-10, 2024.

Media Contacts:

Vitafloor | Malou Oostveen | Marketing Manager | marketing@vitafloor.com | +1 (352) 737-6743

Equine Tendon | Reinier Offereins | Chief Operating Officer | sales@equinetendon.com | +353 879875255

