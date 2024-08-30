Chena: The West African Woman Leading a Metal Music Renaissance with ‘Dark New Sun’

With a commanding voice, fiery attitude, and electric elegance, Chena is redefining the landscape of metal music with her debut single, "Dark New Sun"

I want to be a positive voice for those who seek to find their inner power and express themselves authentically. My music is a testament to that journey.” — Chena

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a commanding voice, fiery attitude, and electric elegance, Nigerian-American Metal artist , Chena, cuts through cultures and boundaries redefining the landscape of metal music with her debut single, “Dark New Sun.”Based in Los Angeles but raised on the East Coast by Nigerian immigrants, Chena channels hardship, defiance, and strength into her music, proving that metal can be a powerful vehicle for self-expression and empowerment. As a guitarist and vocalist, Chena’s artistry is a compelling fusion of guitar-driven intensity, gracious melodies, and pop-infused hooks, which brings a fresh and innovative edge to metal.“Dark New Sun,” channels a message of rebirth and transformation, capturing the essence of personal change while making a bold statement about the future of metal. “Growing up, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in metal, but that never deterred me. I want to be a positive voice for those who seek to find their inner power and express themselves authentically. My music is a testament to that journey.”Stay tuned for more from Chena as she sets the stage for a new era in metal music.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: mgmt@chenamusic.comFollow Chena:Stream | https://li.sten.to/chenamusic Website | https://chenamusic.com

CHENA - DARK NEW SUN (Official Music Video)

