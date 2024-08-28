Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu hosts Tourism Women’s Month stakeholder engagement, 29 Aug

As part of the fulfilment of the Tourism Sector Master Plan that advocates for the inclusive participation of the citizenry, in particular women, youth and people with disabilities, Deputy Minister of Tourism Ms Makhotso Sotyu will host a stakeholder engagement for women in the tourism sector as part of her Women’s Month Activities.

The engagement will commemorate the contribution of women in the tourism sector, and will share information on the Department’s capacity and empowerment programmes with a view to encourage women to actively participate in initiatives that will improve their career and business prospects.

The stakeholder engagement will be supported by the Deputy Ministers and the executives of the following structures of Government: The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Public Service and Administration, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the Sedibeng District Municipality, the Emfuleni Local Municipality, and the Portfolio Committee on Tourism.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Thursday 29 August 2024

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: Lalamanzi River Lodge, Vanderbijlpark – Gauteng Province

Media to RSVP by 12:00 noon on 28 August 2024 to Thabo Segakweng - Communication Officer on Cell: +27 (0) 79 368 2779 or E-mail: tsegakweng@tourism.gov.za