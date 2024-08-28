Minister Maropene Ramokgopa delivers keynote address at UN Global Compact Network South Africa launch of 2024 Private Sector VNR Report on Sustainable Development Goals, 28 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver the keynote address at the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Network South Africa Launch of the 2024 Private Sector Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Wednesday, 28 August 2024.

The UN Global Compact Network South Africa facilitated the Private Sector VNR Report in support of the South African Government. This report includes contributions from South African businesses on how companies in the country are scaling up action to achieve the SDGs. The Private Sector VNR Report will be formally handed over to the Minister to be integrated into the South Africa VNR Report on the SDGs, which is coordinated by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME).

The Minister’s keynote address will focus on the importance of collaboration between Government, business and civil society to ensure South Africa continues to implement interventions and scale up action to achieve the SDGs and other developmental goals.

The engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Time: 9AM

Venue: The Forum, Corner Alice Lane and 5th Street, Sandton

