Deputy Minister David Mahlobo on bulk water infrastructure investment in Africa

Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has expressed his support for bulk water infrastructure investment in the African continent to ensure socio-economic development on the continent.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo was speaking during a panel discussion which focused on investment action plans for the African continent that was organised by the African Union Commission, and the International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa, in collaboration with Global Water Partnership on Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

“It is high time for us as Africans to pull ourselves together and work harder to enhance the investment of infrastructure in Africa. We are well capable of improving the state of the continent and in doing so, we need to stop wanting to be pitied,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

He made the remarks to emphasise the significance of collaborative work amongst African countries, with the intention of alleviating poverty and improving the lives of all in Africa.

“We need to find innovative ways to utilise the already existing African assets at our disposal to address the impact of climate change, food insecurity and waterborne diseases, amongst others,” he said.

Deputy Minister Mahlobo further expressed that it was imperative for African governments to priorities infrastructure investment given the current deficit on water and sanitation projects in several countries, which often exacerbate the adequate management of diseases.

“We also need to strengthen our partnerships with the private sector. In South Africa, for instance, we are beginning to see the mining sector coming on board and are investing more on infrastructure,” said Deputy Minister Mahlobo.

In South Africa, the Department of Water and Sanitation has established a Water Partnership Office with the assistance of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) that is aimed at facilitating partnerships and manage joint accounts for specific funding for projects implemented through collaboration.

The panel discussion took place on the sidelines of the Stockholm World Water Week conference currently underway in Sweden and held under the theme: “Bridging Borders: Water for a Peaceful and Sustainable Future.”

The discussion was attended by representatives from Uganda, Zambia, Nigeria, Namibia and Senegal. Ministers Sam Cheptoris, Collins Nzovu, Bello Muhammad, Calle Schlettwein and Dr Mahummed Diatta, respectively.

