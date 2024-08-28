Notice 3/23/2020

NDA to BLA Transition Instruction to Industry

On March 23, 2020, the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 required that an approved application for a “biological product” be deemed to be a license for the biological product. We are providing the additional instructions below to facilitate the initial eCTD submissions to such deemed BLAs on or after March 23, 2020.

Notice 8/30/2021

FDA FR Notice on high severity eCTD validations 1551&1553

Notice 8/25/2021

FDA FR Notice on high severity eCTD validations 1306&1323

Notice 6/23/2021

FDA eCTD v4.0 Validation and CTOC Posted

Notice 3/09/2021

FDA announces effective date for study data information

Notice 1/18/2021

FDA eCTD v4.0 Updates

Notice 11/9/2020

FDA announces end of support for US Regional DTD v2.01 on March 1, 2022

Notice 7/27/2020

eCTD Submission Type of REMS Supplement is now available

Notice 6/21/2019

Promotional Labeling and Advertising Materials Guidance

Notice 1/30/2019

FDA Extends Compliance Date for Submitting DMF Type lll in eCTD format

The FDA extended the compliance date for submitting DMF Type lll in eCTD format to May 5, 2020. See the FDA guidance document for additional information on the compliance date and FDA’s Drug Master File page for additional information on DMFs.

Notice 11/30/2018

FDA plans to accept eCTD sequences with an eCTD submission type of “REMS Supplement” in the future. Implementation date is TBD. See submission-type.xml and M1 Specifications (located in the eCTD Submission Standards) for details.

Notice 6/1/2018

Please be advised that the FDA’s eCTD Access Data Website will update ciphers and SSL protocols in Production on September 1, 2018

Please make sure your system used to connect with the FDA’s eCTD Access Data website can connect with compatible secure ciphers and SSL protocols listed below.

SSL Protocols / Cipher Suites

TLS 1.1 or higher

Example links to eCTD Access Data Website:

http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/static/eCTD/us-regional-v3-3.dtd

http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/static/eCTD/us-regional.xsl

What action do you need to take?

If you want to continue to access the eCTD Access Data website, you need to ensure your browser(s)/Servers have TLS 1.1 or higher enabled. If your browser or Servers do not have TLS 1.1 or higher enabled after FDA makes this change, then you will NOT be able to access these eCTD websites.

Backend servers that communicate with the eCTD Access Data Website links should also be communicating using TLS 1.1 or higher. Please contact your IT System Administrators or Technology Support personnel for appropriate methods to enable/upgrade your servers.

Notice 4/24/2018

FDA Extends Compliance Date for Submitting DMF Type lll in eCTD format

The FDA extended the compliance date for submitting DMF Type lll in eCTD format to May 5, 2019. See the FDA guidance document for additional information on the compliance date and FDA’s Drug Master File page for additional information on DMFs

Important Notice 5/18/2016

Third Acknowledgement for Successful eCTD Submissions

Beginning May 31, 2016, CDER will begin issuing an acknowledgement to FDA Electronic Submissions Gateway (ESG) users when their NDA, ANDA, BLA, IND, or DMF submission has successfully completed validation and processing and is available to the assigned review division. This acknowledgement is in addition to the ESG Message Delivery Notification acknowledgement (first acknowledgement) and the Official Center acknowledgement (second acknowledgement) and is referred to as the “third acknowledgement.”